Credit Suisse Group AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/28 11:16:26 am
9.146 CHF   +2.88%
11:11aIMF sees reversal in capital flows out of emerging markets
RE
05:10aGEA GROUP : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
05:09aSingapore Exchange's growth ambitions undermined by MSCI's Hong Kong move
RE
IMF sees reversal in capital flows out of emerging markets

05/28/2020 | 11:11am EDT
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it estimates that emerging market economies have raised some $77 billion in debt in April and May, partially reversing massive capital outflows of $100 billion seen after the coronavirus outbreak.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a UN conference the Fund had provided $22 billion in emergency financing to 60 of the 103 countries that had asked for help, while offering grants to cover IMF debt service payments for 27 of its poorest members for six months.

African Union special envoy Tidjane Thiam told the conference a Group of 20 debt relief initiative for the poorest countries through the end of the year was a good start, but a longer debt standstill of two years was needed.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 20 367 M
EBIT 2020 4 204 M
Net income 2020 2 438 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 21 327 M
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,10 CHF
Last Close Price 8,89 CHF
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.16%21 999
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.28%308 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%248 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.06%225 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 406
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 180
