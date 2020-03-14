Log in
Swiss banks mull $21 billion coronavirus business loan programme - Handelszeitung

03/14/2020 | 08:42am EDT
Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Basel

Switzerland's major lenders are considering a 20 billion Swiss franc ($21 billion) (17.12 billion pounds) loan programme to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Handelszeitung reported.

Banks including Credit Suisse and UBS, and possibly large local lenders Zuercher Kantonalbank and Raiffeisen, are discussing a loan programme for small- and medium-sized businesses facing liquidity shortages to be provided by a fund, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein is spearheading the proposal, according to the report.

Credit Suisse on Saturday said it was actively communicating with the Swiss government, the Swiss National Bank and financial supervisor FINMA to examine possibilities to support Swiss small and medium enterprises through liquidity and credits.

Zuercher Kantonalbank and Raiffeisen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. UBS declined to comment.

The Swiss government on Friday said it would make 10 billion Swiss francs available in immediate assistance to support businesses hit by the coronavirus, as it ramped up its response to the widening pandemic

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 21 876 M
EBIT 2020 5 386 M
Net income 2020 3 601 M
Debt 2020 78 809 M
Yield 2020 4,08%
P/E ratio 2020 4,88x
P/E ratio 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
EV / Sales2021 4,31x
Capitalization 17 770 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,58  CHF
Last Close Price 7,29  CHF
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 99,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-44.34%18 637
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.84%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
