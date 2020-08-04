Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/04 11:31:15 am
10.01 CHF   +0.22%
05:32aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Credit Suisse remains a Sell rating
MD
05:08aHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
03:12aSOCIETE GENERALE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Utilities Up As Investors Warm To Sector -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as investors warmed to the sector, with one brokerage citing a successful pivot of European utilities to renewable energy.

"The sector no longer looks disrupted," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, boosting their rating on European utilities. "Renewables-focused names are now 50% of sector market capitalization (vs fossil fuels at 20%).

Electric vehicles could boost electricity demand by 10%, and hydrogen could supplement gas." The price of carbon has risen sharply in European carbon-credit markets, "and the sector is now correlated positively with CO2 prices."

More than a million homes and businesses were without power from North Carolina to New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias churned up the East Coast Tuesday, leaving downed trees and flooding in its wake. Isaias made landfall late Monday as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. The storm spawned numerous tornadoes, the National Hurricane Center said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
05:32aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Credit Suisse remains a Sell rating
MD
05:08aHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
03:12aSOCIETE GENERALE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
02:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
02:24aGENERALI SPA : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02:11aTELEFONICA SA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/03Bandhan Bank Promoters Sell Nearly 21% Stake
DJ
08/03SANOFI : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/03LOREAL : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/03SGS : Von Finck family selling SGS stake via accelerated bookbuilding
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 750 M 23 803 M 23 803 M
Net income 2020 2 988 M 3 270 M 3 270 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,77x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 23 357 M 25 515 M 25 562 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,92 CHF
Last Close Price 10,01 CHF
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-23.78%25 310
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.06%292 874
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.67%243 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.05%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.37%184 644
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group