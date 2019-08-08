Credem, 1h19 consolidated results: remarkable growth of net profit (+6.8%), loans to customers (+5%) and group customers' funding( (+1.5%). Strong focus on innovation and sustainability. 0 08/08/2019 | 12:40pm EDT Send by mail :

CREDEM, 1H19 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: REMARKABLE GROWTH OF NET PROFIT (+6.8%), LOANS TO CUSTOMERS(1) (+5%) AND GROUP CUSTOMERS' FUNDING(1) (+1.5%). STRONG FOCUS ON INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY SOUND CAPITAL RATIOS(CET1 RATIO(2) 13.3%) AND ASSET QUALITY(NPL RATIO(3) 4.35%), AMONG THE BEST IN THE INDUSTRY; GROUP'S STRATEGY COMMITTED TO BANCASSURANCEAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT STRONG GROWTH OF THE GROUP CAPITAL SOUNDNESS AND RELIABILITY AMONG THE BEST IN THE INDUSTRY HIGH FOCUS ON WEALTH MANAGEMENT AREA MATERIAL INVESTMENTS ON PEOPLE STRONG ATTENTION TO INNOVATION Relevant focus on custumers' needs, levereging on bancassurance and wealth management businesses:

Total funding (1) +1.5% YoY at €80.5 billion; premiums of life and non-life insurance protection products +12% YoY;

Loans (1) to customers at +5% YoY (vs +0.6% of the Industry (4) ) at €25.5 billion, +€1.2 billion YoY in absolute value;

to customers at +5% YoY (vs +0.6% of the Industry ) at €25.5 billion, +€1.2 billion YoY in absolute value; Residential Mortgages: €674 million granted to families (+61.5% YoY);

€674 million granted to families (+61.5% YoY); more than 51 thousands new customers in 1H19 (5) .

CET1 Ratio (2) among the best figures in the Industry at 13.3% (already including the full impact from IFRS9 adoption, since the Group decided not to apply for the "transitional arrangement"). Buffer of 530 bps above ECB minimum regulatory requirement for 2019 ( additional requirement SREP (6) at 1%, the lowest among Italian banks under ECB supervision );

among the best figures in the Industry at 13.3% (already including the full impact from adoption, since the Group decided not to apply for the "transitional arrangement"). above ECB minimum regulatory requirement for 2019 ( ); incidence of NPL Ratio (3) below 4.35%, among the lowest in the Industry, compared to 8.37% of the Italian banks' average (7) . Comprehensive coverage including shortfall (8) was 65.5% on NPL and 85.4% on Bad Loans, the highest figure among Italian banks under ECB supervision ;

below 4.35%, among the lowest in the Industry, compared to 8.37% of the Italian banks' average . Comprehensive coverage including was 65.5% on NPL and 85.4% on Bad Loans, ; annualized cost of risk (9) was 14 bps at the end of June 2019.

was 14 bps at the end of June 2019. AUM reached €26.9 billion (about +1% YoY). Group's Mutual Funds and SICAVs grew +6.8% YoY;

reached €26.9 billion (about +1% YoY). grew +6.8% YoY; Private Equity : two new funds were put in place, totalling €100 million;

: two new funds were put in place, totalling €100 million; ESG investments : product range offer was increased with the flexible equity fund Euromobiliare Cities 4 Future and the new line of portfolio management Global Equity ESG, which are both investment solutions compliant with the ESG criteria (Environmental, Social and Governance).

: product range offer was increased with the flexible equity fund Euromobiliare Cities 4 Future and the new line of portfolio management Global Equity ESG, which are both investment solutions compliant with the ESG criteria (Environmental, Social and Governance). 149 new hirings (10) out of which 77.2% were newly graduates from college and universities;

out of which 77.2% were newly graduates from college and universities; provided an average of over 5 days of training per capita;

per capita; strong focus on recruitments at Group level, both in private bankers and in financial advisors ;

private bankers financial advisors with regards to health care, the Group organized almost 4 thousands free medical visits per employee in 2019.

per employee in 2019. Relevant IT investments aimed at enhancing and substituting the main core banking applications and creating a new frame able to manage and to -------------------------------------- Page 1 of 14 SOUND PROFITABILITY ABLETO SUPPORT THE FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP CONSTANT SUPPORT TO HOUSEHOLDS SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY leverage as an opportunity the evolution of the competitive scenario and the regulations (PSD2); launch of a virtual assistant in order to provide support to users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year via Facebook Messenger;

in order to provide support to users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year via Facebook Messenger; within Group welfare initiatives: 1,642 people applied for remote working, +87% YoY (representing 39% of the potentially eligible staff);

+87% YoY (representing 39% of the potentially eligible staff); support to corporate customers' innovation projects thanks to the distribution of about €30 million as a result of a specific agreement with EIF (European Investments Fund).

(European Investments Fund). annualized ROE (11) was 7.8%;

consolidated net profit at €101.5 million (+6.8% YoY);

at €101.5 million (+6.8% YoY); €16.2 milion contribution to funds aimed at supporting banking crisis in the semester.

funds aimed at supporting banking crisis Launch of AVVERA S.p.A. (100% Credem) last May 2019: the new company characterized by a multi-products offer on residential mortgages, personal loans and salary backed loans, that represent the new highly specialized center for household lending.

S.p.A. (100% Credem) last May 2019: the new company characterized by a on residential mortgages, personal loans and salary backed loans, that represent the new highly specialized center for household lending. More than 320 trees were planted in the first half of the year , in collaboration with Treedom, to encourage customers to replace plastic devices used to generate one-time passwords for online operations with the virtual device and to promote the spread of digital signatures in banking transactions;

purchase of electricity from renewable sources , implementation of energy optimization systems and development of mo bility management initiatives in a sustainable perspective ;

electricity from renewable sources bility management initiatives in a sustainable perspective incidence of recycled paper reched 90% in June (29% in Jannuary 2019);

reched 90% in June (29% in Jannuary 2019); support to an experimental project for the handling of physical and psychophysical fragilities with the National Dance Foundation/ Aterballetto . "We keep delivering outstanding results and supporting a healthy development of the economy", declared Nazzareno Gregori, Credem's General Manager. "The Group is committed to carrying out relevant initiatives in terms of sustainability and innovation. Indeed, internally we designed new products in the wealth management area and, on the lending side, together with the European Investment Fund, we started new initiatives aimed at financing companies that invest in R&D and innovation. Furthermore, we improved our product and service offering with the launch of Avvera, the new company of the Group highly specialized on household lending. In the second part of 2019, we will continue investing on people in order to hire new professionals and to develop our bancassuarance business model, with strong focus on wealth management and on supporting household and corporate customers' needs. Such strategies will be achieved preserving the solidity of the Group and continuing to generate value for all stakeholders", concluded Gregori. Today Credem's Board of Directors, chaired by Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata, approved 1H19 individual and consolidated financial results. -------------------------------------- Page 2 of 14 Credem's General Manager, Mr. Nazzareno Gregori, will present 1H19 Consolidated Group Results tomorrow, August 9th, 2019 in a conference call starting at 10.30 am CEST. The half-year summary Also in 1H19, Credem Group contiuned to enhance its bancassurance business model, which proved to be very efficient to meet all customers' needs. The Group kept supporting the Italian economy, with Loans (1) to customers up 5% YoY (compared to +0.6% of the Industry(4)), reaching €25.5 billion. In detail, Residential Mortgages totalled €674 million (+61.5% YoY). The growth of such aggregates was achieved preserving the asset quality, among the best in the Industry, with an incidence of NPL Ratio(3) at 4.35%, compared to an average figure of significant Italian banks' at 8.37%(7). Coverage ratio remained outstanding (comprehensive coverage ratio, including shortfall(8), at 65.5% on NPL and at 85.4% on Bad Loans). The Group Total Funding was up by 1.5% YoY at €80.5 billion, while Group Customers' Funding(1) was up by 1.7% YoY at €68.3 billion, testifying the trust that Italian households and corporate customers continue to show towards Credem. The stregthening of the bancassurance business was also confirmed by the progressive increase of Insurance Reserves, up by 2.9% YoY reaching €7.1 billion, and by the growth of premiums related to life and non-lifeprotection products, up by 12% YoY at €32 million. Moreover, the Group acquired more than 51 thousands new customers(5) during the first semester of the year. Capital soundness was reaffirmed as one of the best in the Industry, with CET1 Ratio(2) at 13.3%, 530 bps above the ECB minimum regulatory requirement (including SREP(6) Pillar 2 additional requirement) of 8% (the lowest within Italian banks under ECB supervision). During the semester, the Group also continued to intensify its workforce with 149 new hirings(10), out of which 77.2% newly graduates from college and university. Last May, the Group completed the launch of Avvera, a highly specialized center for household lending. 1H19 Net Profit reached €101.5 million compared to €95 million in 1H18 (+6.8% YoY), including €16.2 milion contribution to resolution funds, aimed at supporting banking crisis. Innovation In the period, the Group maintained its commitment to spread the culture of innovation with the goal of remaining at the forefront in the range of services offered and in the business model, also with the set up of an Innovation Unit in order to boost the evolution of corporate culture. In detail: with regards to technology , relevant IT investments were made to enhance and substitute the main core banking applications and to create new IT infrastructures to be able to take advantage of all the opportunities arising from the evolution of the competitive scenario and regulations (i.e PSD2);

, relevant IT investments were made to enhance and substitute the main core banking applications and to create new IT infrastructures to be able to take advantage of all the opportunities arising from the evolution of the competitive scenario and regulations (i.e PSD2); in the area of AI (Artificial Intelligence), in July 2019 the Group released Emily, a virtual assistant (chatbot) created to support users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year via Facebook Messenger;

(Artificial Intelligence), in July 2019 the Group released Emily, a virtual assistant (chatbot) created to support users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year via Facebook Messenger; remote working applications increased and was adopted by 1,642 people as of the end of June 2019, +87% YoY, representing 39% of total eligible staff (26.3% of total Group's employees);

applications increased and was adopted by 1,642 people as of the end of June 2019, +87% YoY, representing 39% of total eligible staff (26.3% of total Group's employees); in order to encourage and foster the innovation of corporate customers, Innovfin agreement was renewed with EIF (European Investments Fund) to support Italian small and medium enterprises seeking to develop innovative projects, aimed at supporting R&D and innovation investments. About €30 million were granted to such enterprises in the first semester of 2019. Such agreement followed previous ones signed with EIF as Agri Italy Guarantee Platform, a guarantee on a new -------------------------------------- Page 3 of 14 loans portfolio for companies in the agricultural and agro-industrial sector, and COSME, to promote credit access to small and medium enterprises. Sustainability The Group's growth strategy addresses also the compliance with the Sustainable Development goals defined by the United Nations. Such approach was exploited also in the first semester of the year, in particular: the Group is well aware of the importance to pursue clear and efficient initiatives against climate change. Indeed, Credem has been working to reduce emissions for years, through the purchase of electricity from renewable sources , the implementation of energy optimization systems and the development of mobility management initiatives ;

, the implementation of and the development of ; "Credem Forest" initiative allowed to plant more than 320 trees in the first half of the year (and it will continue in 2019) with a dual goal: encouraging customers to replace their physical plastic devices for the generation of one-time passwords in online banking operations (Mr. Pin) with a virtual device (App or via sms) and reducing paper consumption by spreading the use of digital signatures in banking transactions. New trees will be added to the 130 already planted at the end of 2018 and will allow "Credem Forest" to reach almost 500 trees by the end of 2019 (which will be able to absorb over 24,000 kg of CO2 ). The project was carried out together with Treedom, an environmental organization that allows to plant trees and to follow their growth from distance;

initiative allowed to plant more than 320 trees in the first half of the year (and it will continue in 2019) with a dual goal: encouraging customers to replace their physical plastic devices for the generation of one-time passwords in online banking operations (Mr. Pin) with a virtual device (App or via sms) and reducing paper consumption by spreading the use of digital signatures in banking transactions. New trees will be added to the 130 already planted at the end of 2018 and will allow "Credem Forest" to reach by the end of 2019 (which will be able to ). The project was carried out together with Treedom, an environmental organization that allows to plant trees and to follow their growth from distance; with the aim to stimulate the adoption of environmental sustainability practices also by Group's employees, Credem will plant a new tree every 500 kg of CO2 saved through the use of the company car pooling service and every 50 people who will choose to adopt remote working ;

; starting from March 2019, the Group has been using almost exclusively recycled paper (from 29% in January to 90% in June);

(from 29% in January to 90% in June); finally, on the social responsibility side, a two-year collaboration deal was signed with the National Dance Foundation/ Aterballetto regarding an experimental project for the handling of physical and psychophysical fragilities. Dancing will be the starting point to testify the possibility of overcoming disabilities of different nature, which are considered limiting elements of virtuosity, ability, and talent, through an experimental process of transversal research that will include dance and photography. Wealth Management Group's AUM reached €26.9 billion (+0.9% YoY) as of the end of June 2019. Group's Mutual Funds and SICAVs were +6.8% YoY. With regards to Private Equity, the product offering to private customer and HNWI (High Net Worth Individual) was enhanced and diversified by means of two new funds put in place by Euromobiliare Private Equity SGR, for a total amount of €100 million. Moreover, the Group renewed its commitment to ESG investments through the expansion of its product. Indeed, two mutual funds were placed: the flexible equity fund Euromobiliare "Cities 4 Future", managed by Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR (which raised over €150 million), and the new line of portfolio management "Global Equity ESG", managed by Euromobiliare Advisory SIM. -------------------------------------- Page 4 of 14 Welfare and new hirings The Group continued to intensify its workforce with 149 new hirings(10), out of which 77.2% recently graduated, with a focus on financial advisors and private bankers. Moreover, it provided an average of over 5 days of training per capita. The Group also showed a strong commitment to health care organizing about 4 thousands free medical visits for employees by 2019 year-end. The oustanding working conditions, trainings, and development programs at all company levels, and in the people management strategies were the key elements that allowed Credem Group to obtain 2019 "Top Employer" certification for the fourth year in a row, after a complete analysis run by an independent and international agency specialized in the evaluation of the quality of the workplace. Such certification proved the high standards of employees' working conditions and confirmed the importance of people's welfare in the Group's strategy. Loans to households Last May 2019, the Group completed the launch of Avvera, the new company (100% Credem) characterized by a multi-products offer on residential mortgages, personal loans and salary backed loans, that will be a new highly specialized center for Italian household lending. The distribution model adopted by the company, distinctive in the Italian market, will be multi-channel and multi-product. Avvera was born from the transformation of Creacasa, a broker company (100% Credem) specialized in Residential Mortgage business with a loans production of about €450 million per year, mainly on new customers. As in the past, the new company will continue to distribute residential mortgages, even with a loan to value above 80%, while Credem's branches will keep granting residential mortgages to current customers with a loan to value equal to or less than 80%. Such business model confirms the importance of the synergyes within the Group's networks, which allowed to reach significant results in the past. The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Avvera is Mr. Lorenzo Montanari and the Chairman is Mr. Claudio Zara. Credem Group quick snapshot 1910 Foundation year 638 Branches, corporate centers, small business centers, Credem Points 19 Italian regions' covered with a physical presence 6,223Employees 806 Financial advisors with mandate Consolidated Income Statement (12)(*) 1H19 Operating Income was €587.2 million, compared to €583.9 million of 1H18 (+0.6% YoY; net of IFRS16 accounting standards, 1H19 figure would be €589.2 million, +0.9% YoY). Within the aggregate, Net Interest Income(13)(15) reached €251.2 million, up by 4.1% compared to €241.3 million of 1H18 (net of IFRS16 accounting standards, 1H19 figure would be €253.2 million, +4.9% YoY). Non Interest Margin(14)(15) was €336 million, compared to €342.6 million of the previous year (-1.9% YoY). In detail, Net Commissions were €276.3 million (+3.1% YoY), of which €185 million were management and -------------------------------------- Page 5 of 14 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

