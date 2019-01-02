Credito Emiliano : 2019 Financial Calendar

CREDEM: 2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) communicates its 2019 financial calendar, pursuant to art. No 2.6.2(1)(b) of "Regolamento dei Mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.":
February 7, 2019
Board of Directors - Approval of preliminary individual and
consolidated financial results as of December 31, 2018
March 14, 2019
Board of Directors - Approval of individual and consolidated draft
financial statements as at December 31, 2018
April 30, 2019
General shareholders' meeting - Approval of individual and
consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2018
May 9, 2019
Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at March 31,
2019
August 8, 2019
Board of Directors - Approval of the half-yearly consolidated financial
statements as at June 30, 2019
November 7, 2019
Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at September
30, 2019
Group Results' presentations to financial analysts have not been scheduled yet. Credem shall ensure to communicate any subsequent amendment.
Please note that 2019 calendar of company events updated was passed on to the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.it and can be found on the website www.credem.it,section "Investor Relations - Calendar".
In order to provide continuity and regularity with the interim statements published in the past, Credem opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, pursuant to art. 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report regulated by art. 154-ter (1) and (2) of "Testo Unico della Finanza". All form and contents of interim statements will be comparable to those previously adopted.
Reggio Emilia, January 2nd, 2019
CREDITO EMILIANO S.p.A.
(Chairman)
Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata
Media relations Credem
Investor relations Credem
+39.0522.582075 - +39.02.77426202
+39.0522.582580 - 3611
rel@credem.it
investor@credem.it
CONTACTS
www.credem.it
