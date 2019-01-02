Log in
CREDITO EMILIANO SPA (CE)
Credito Emiliano : 2019 Financial Calendar

01/02/2019 | 07:39pm CET

CREDEM: 2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) communicates its 2019 financial calendar, pursuant to art. No 2.6.2(1)(b) of "Regolamento dei Mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.":

February 7, 2019

Board of Directors - Approval of preliminary individual and

consolidated financial results as of December 31, 2018

March 14, 2019

Board of Directors - Approval of individual and consolidated draft

financial statements as at December 31, 2018

April 30, 2019

General shareholders' meeting - Approval of individual and

consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2018

May 9, 2019

Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at March 31,

2019

August 8, 2019

Board of Directors - Approval of the half-yearly consolidated financial

statements as at June 30, 2019

November 7, 2019

Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at September

30, 2019

Group Results' presentations to financial analysts have not been scheduled yet. Credem shall ensure to communicate any subsequent amendment.

Please note that 2019 calendar of company events updated was passed on to the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.it and can be found on the website www.credem.it,section "Investor Relations - Calendar".

***

In order to provide continuity and regularity with the interim statements published in the past, Credem opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, pursuant to art. 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report regulated by art. 154-ter (1) and (2) of "Testo Unico della Finanza". All form and contents of interim statements will be comparable to those previously adopted.

Reggio Emilia, January 2nd, 2019

CREDITO EMILIANO S.p.A.

(Chairman)

Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata

Media relations Credem

Investor relations Credem

+39.0522.582075 - +39.02.77426202

+39.0522.582580 - 3611

rel@credem.it

investor@credem.it

CONTACTS

www.credem.it

--------------------------------------

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

CREDEM - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 18:38:00 UTC
