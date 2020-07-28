Log in
Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : DBRS Morningstar confirms all ratings of the performing loans securitization "Quadrivio SME 2018"

07/28/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DBRS MORNINGSTAR CONFIRMS ALL RATINGS OF THE

PERFORMING LOANS SECURITIZATION

"QUADRIVIO SME 2018"

PORTFOLIO QUALITY AND SUSTAINABILITY OF GOOD PERFORMANCE RECOGNIZED EVEN AMID A MORE CHALLENGING MACRO-ECONOMIC SCENARIO

Sondrio, 28 July 2020 - Creval herewith announces that DBRS Morningstar today has confirmed all the ratings assigned to the 1.5-billion-euro "Quadrivio SME 2018" securitization of performing secured and unsecured mortgage loans granted to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The portfolio's good performance in terms of payments and default rates, as well as the expectation that the performance will continue to be sustainable in the future, even when accounting for the Covid-19 impact on the various sectors of activity and the expected deterioration in the macroeconomic situation, are among the main reasons underlying the rating confirmation.

The rating, based on an analysis performed by DBRS Morningstar on every single loan included in the securitization pool, confirms the quality of Creval's loan portfolio, currently featuring a contained risk profile, a wide sector diversification and high coverage ratios.

Note that, relative to this securitization, the European Investment Bank (EIB) had subscribed securities for a nominal value of 285 million euro (200 million euro of Senior Class A3 notes and 85 million euro of Lower Mezzanine C1 notes), which allowed Creval to lend at attractive conditions to SMEs to finance their investments and working capital, and thereby to contribute to the support of the business fabric of its territories of reference.

Please find below the confirmed ratings for each note class:

Notes

Rating

Senior Class A2

AAA (sf)

Senior Class A3

AAA (sf)

Upper Mezzanine Class B

AA (high) (sf)

Lower Mezzanine Class C1

BBB (high) (sf)

Lower Mezzanine Class C2

BBB (high) (sf)

DBRS Morningstar's press release is available on the agency's website.

PRESS RELEASE

Contacts:

Investor relations

Media relations

Image Building

+39 02 80637127

+39 02 80637403

Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali

investorrelations@creval.it

mediarelations@creval.it

+39 02 89011300

creval@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:40:05 UTC
