CREDITSHELF AG (CSQ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/21 04:34:36 pm
68.205 EUR   -2.17%
News 
News Summary

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/21/2018 | 03:20pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2018 / 15:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: EFa Vermögensverwaltung KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
70.50 EUR 112377.00 EUR
70.49 EUR 19243.77 EUR
69.72 EUR 5089.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
70.4692 EUR 136710.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

47953  21.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Thabe CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Bartsch COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Hentschel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schiereck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDITSHELF AG0.00%106
CITIC LTD9.38%45 946
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-19.86%6 196
BOC AVIATION LTD38.90%5 133
ALD-19.94%4 786
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD-9.54%4 487
