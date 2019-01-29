Log in
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/29/2019 | 09:35am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2019 / 15:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGAA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
64.75 EUR 323750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
64.75 EUR 323750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48565  29.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
