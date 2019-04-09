Log in
News 
News

creditshelf: growth continues in Q1 2019

04/09/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
creditshelf: growth continues in Q1 2019

09.04.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf: growth continues in Q1 2019

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 09 April 2019 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, a pioneer in digital SME financing in Germany, today published an update on the development of its loan business in the first quarter of 2019.

Highlights

  • The volume of arranged loans was EUR 16.9 million, and therefore 145 % higher year-on-year (Q1 2018: EUR 6.9 million).
  • The volume of requested loans was EUR 319.3 million, and therefore 27 % higher year-on-year (Q1 2018: EUR 251.5 million).
  • creditshelf has proven to be a reliable partner to Germany's small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), brokering total accumulated loans of more than EUR 119.2 million since its launch in 2015.
  • Outstanding loans amounted to EUR 50.6 million on 31 March 2019.
  • The average ticket size in the first quarter of 2019 was EUR 805 thousand (Q1 2018: EUR 571 thousand).
  • The average loan tenor in Q1 2019 was 26.1 months (Q1 2018: 14.6).


Dr Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, stated:

"Our growth path is continuing positively in the new financial year. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, the volume of arranged loans has increased significantly. This demonstrates that we are operating in a dynamic market with significant potential. SMEs need fast and transparent loan decision-making of the kind made possible by creditshelf. This is also reflected in the satisfaction of our borrowers: The rate of recurring borrowers(1) was over 80 %."

The complete Q1 release will be published by creditshelf on 28 May 2019.

 

Overview of alternative KPIs

  Q1 2019 Q1 2018 +/-
Volume of arranged loans
(in EUR million)		 16.9 6.9 +145 %
Volume of requested loans
(in EUR million)		 319.3 251.5 +27 %
Average ticket size
(in EUR thousand)		 805 571 +41 %
Average tenor (in months) 26.1 14.6 +79 %
Outstanding loans
(in EUR million)		 50.6 33.9 +49 %
Average interest rate
(in %, value-weighted)		 8.27 11.34(2) -27 %
 

(1) creditshelf defines "Recurring borrowers (%)" as the ratio of (a) denominator: the number of borrowers who have fully repaid a loan in the last 12 months [i.e. for Q1 2019: April 2018 to end of March 2019] and (b) as a subset thereof in the numerator: the number of borrowers who have applied for a further loan after the previous loan from the borrower has been disbursed or within 12 months of successful repayment of the previous loan.

(2) Mainly driven by two loans with coupons of 13 % and 14 % respectively. The value-weighted average in fiscal 2018 was 8.54 %.
 

Further information:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Birgit Hass
Head of Marketing and Communication
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 24-13
birgit.hass@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com

Press and Public Relations:
Thöring & Stuhr
Partnerschaft für Kommunikationsberatung
Arne Stuhr
Managing Director
Mittelweg 142
20148 Hamburg
Tel: +49 (40 )207 6969 83
Mobile: +49 (177) 3055 194
arne.stuhr@corpnewsmedia.de		 Investor Relations:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Fabian Brügmann
CFO
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 24-27
ir@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com

cometis AG
Maximilian Franz
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Tel: +49 (611) 20 58 55 22
franz@cometis.de
www.cometis.de
 

About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany that enables loans via its easy-to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com. creditshelf, founded in 2014 and based in Frankfurt am Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. It has developed its platform to meet the specific financing needs of German SME borrowers by means of loans provided by investors interested in this particular asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to broker corporate loans and therefore enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME financing. creditshelf's core competencies include the selection of suitable credit projects, analysis of potential borrowers' creditworthiness, and the provision of credit scoring and risk-adequate pricing. It receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors.

creditshelf news posted daily at
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/creditshelf/
Twitter https://twitter.com/creditshelf
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/5317762/ and
Xing https://www.xing.com/companies/creditshelfag

 


09.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 797207

 
End of News DGAP News Service

797207  09.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=797207&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
