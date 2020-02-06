|
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/06/2020 | 05:30am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.02.2020 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|LDT Investment UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Tim
|Last name(s):
|Thabe
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|52.00 EUR
|10400.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|52.00 EUR
|10400.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
56605 06.02.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|4,00 M
|EBIT 2019
|-5,05 M
|Net income 2019
|-4,65 M
|Finance 2019
|5,00 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|-14,6x
|P/E ratio 2020
|-19,5x
|EV / Sales2019
|16,6x
|EV / Sales2020
|9,78x
|Capitalization
|71,4 M
|
|Chart CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
76,50 €
|Last Close Price
|
52,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
61,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
45,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
29,5%