CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSQ)
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/06/2020 | 05:30am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.02.2020 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LDT Investment UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Tim
Last name(s): Thabe
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 10400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.00 EUR 10400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56605  06.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4,00 M
EBIT 2019 -5,05 M
Net income 2019 -4,65 M
Finance 2019 5,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,78x
Capitalization 71,4 M
Chart CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 76,50  €
Last Close Price 52,50  €
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Thabe Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Bartsch COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Fabian Brügmann Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Gregor Heinrich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT0.96%80
FREDDIE MAC2.87%9 825
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-3.90%7 704
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-6.37%6 380
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.01%5 677
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 623
