Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft    CSQ   DE000A2LQUA5

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2020 / 10:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/German/2300/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/English/2300/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/German/2300/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2020
Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/English/2300/financial-reports.html

16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

997973  16.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=997973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSC
05:30aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
02/06CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transacti..
EQ
01/30CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transacti..
EQ
01/20CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
01/17CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 16/01/2 : 57 CET/CEST - creditshelf Aktiengesellsch..
EQ
01/16CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
01/13CREDITSHELF : further expands its product offering and enters into strategic par..
AQ
01/13CREDITSHELF : further expands its product offering and enters into strategic par..
EQ
01/09CREDITSHELF : Strong business development in Q4 2019
EQ
01/07"FRANKFURT DIGITAL FINANCE" - OPEN B : A New Type of Conference brings together ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4,23 M
EBIT 2019 -4,90 M
Net income 2019 -4,50 M
Finance 2019 5,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,21x
Capitalization 67,2 M
Chart CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 77,00  €
Last Close Price 49,40  €
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Thabe Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Bartsch COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Fabian Brügmann Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Gregor Heinrich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-5.00%74
FREDDIE MAC-42.74%5 541
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.83%4 648
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED2.42%4 290
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED4.99%4 021
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-23.32%3 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group