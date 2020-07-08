Log in
creditshelf: Strong growth in Q2

07/08/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results
creditshelf: Strong growth in Q2

08.07.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CREDITSHELF - STRONG GROWTH IN Q2

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, July 8, 2020 ? creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, continued to grow significantly in the first half of 2020 driven by a strong second quarter. A key driver was the successful closing of the creditshelf Loan Fund. The positive development of creditshelf's loan business in the first half of 2020 is reflected in the following numbers:

Highlights:

  • At EUR 34.0 million, the volume of arranged loans in Q2 was 80 % above the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 2019: EUR 18.9 million).
  • With additional investor funds from the creditshelf Loan Fund, it was possible to not only serve loan requests from the second quarter but also loans not yet disbursed from the first quarter.
  • Furthermore, the expanding network of the creditshelf platform with successful partnerships and the initiative to finance growth companies contributed significantly to this positive development.
  • As the leading credit platform for digital and innovative financing solutions for German SMEs, creditshelf arranged a total accumulated loan volume of EUR 236.4 million between its launch in 2015 and June 30, 2020.
  • With EUR 860.1 million, the volume of loans requested was 42 % higher than the result for H1 2019 (EUR 606.8 million).
  • The average tenor of loans arranged in H1 2020 slightly decreased to 24.5 months (H1 2019: 26.8).
  • The average ticket size of loans arranged in H1 2020 was kEUR 1,014 (H1 2019: kEUR 731), in Q2 it was kEUR 1,135.
  • Risk-adjusted pricing leads to a volume-weighted increase in the average loan interest rate to 9.0 % (H1 2019: 8.2 %).

Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, stated:

"In Q2 we were able to successfully continue our growth. A key step was the closing of the creditshelf Loan Fund: in terms of diversifying our institutional investor base, it marks a milestone for us, and at the same time it is an important signal to German SMEs. We are proud that our offering with smart, digital processes, individual customer support and data-based, daily updated risk analysis has established itself as an important component of the market for SME finance, and that our growth financing product is being well received. The result of the second quarter leaves us optimistic for the second half of the year."

The complete half-year report 2020 will be published by creditshelf on September 10, 2020.

Overview of alternative KPIs

  H1 2020 H1 2019 +/-
Volume of requested loans
(in EUR million)		 860.1 606.8 +42 %
Volume of arranged loans
(in EUR million)		 45.6 35.8 +27 %
Number of arranged loans 45 49 -8 %
Average ticket size
(in kEUR)		 1,014 731 +39 %
Average tenor (in months) 24.5 26.8 -9 %
Average interest rate
(in % volume-weighted)		 9.0 8.2 +80 bps

Corporate Communications:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Jan Stechele (CPO)
Birgit Hass (Leiterin Marketing & Kommunikation)
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 2413
presse@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com		 Investor Relations:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Fabian Brügmann (CFO)
Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager)
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113
ir@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com
 
 


ABOUT CREDITSHELF
www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a constantly growing network. creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SME entrepreneurs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf's business model are a unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. Thereby, creditshelf covers the entire value chain: its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts in the creditshelf team offer many years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for the entrepreneurship of tomorrow.


08.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1088469

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1088469  08.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1088469&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
