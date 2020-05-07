Log in
creditshelf : achieves EUR 62 million First Closing for its debut direct-lending fund providing senior financing to German SMEs, with support of the European Investment Fund

05/07/2020

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Funds/Alliance
creditshelf achieves EUR 62 million First Closing for its debut direct-lending fund providing senior financing to German SMEs, with support of the European Investment Fund

07.05.2020 / 07:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf achieves EUR 62 million First Closing for its debut direct-lending fund providing senior financing to German SMEs, with support of the European Investment Fund

  • creditshelf platform gains EUR 62 million of additional investor capital for additional SME financing in Germany
  • European Investment Fund (EIF) invests EUR 30 million as anchor investor - first time investment in a loan fund originating through a German credit platform focussing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
  • Launch strengthens digital SME financing in Germany and is an important contribution to promoting growth and securing liquidity for SMEs
  • The direct-lending fund aims to attracting additional institutional investors over the course of several financing rounds, with a target of EUR 150 million total commitments

Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft is sending a strong signal to German SMEs by launching the creditshelf Loan Fund, backed by EIF as well as investors from the company's circle of shareholders. After successful completion of the first financing round, it is now in place to provide additional liquidity to creditshelf's medium-sized customers.

Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO and founding partner of creditshelf, considers the successful first financing round for the fund to be an important milestone: "This is a great success for our company and - even more importantly - a strong signal to German SMEs. We are proud to be the first German SME lending platform that EIF has placed its trust in. SMEs form the foundation for the German economy. They need financing funds for growth and investment - In the current situation as well as in the future."

In addition to the EUR 30 million from EIF, the credit fund raised another EUR 32 million from investors from creditshelf's circle of shareholders. This also includes a significant commitment of creditshelf's two founders, Dr. Tim Thabe and Dr. Daniel Bartsch. By re-placements of smaller parts of their equity stake in the company within creditshelf's circle of shareholders, they will each contribute funds investments, thus underlining their strong confidence in the concept. The fund will act as an additional investor on the creditshelf platform and, in supplement to the existing investor pool, serve the strong increase in loan demand observed since the beginning of the year. In the first quarter of 2020, characterized by uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, creditshelf saw a 60% increase in loan requests to EUR 500 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

EIF Chief Executive Alain Godard said: "In times of unprecedented crisis it is essential that SMEs receive the support they need. Diversified debt funds offer small businesses an alternative to classic bank loans, including speedy deployment and flexible approach. Our cooperation with creditshelf - with EFSI (European Fund for Strategic Investments) backing - comes at an important moment, as we seek to support small and medium sized businesses across Europe and help them face the enormous challenges of the COVID-19 crisis."

"By closing the first financing round, we have taken an essential step towards the further growth of our company. Especially in these challenging times, having an institutional partner such as EIF at our side proves its worth. I am convinced that with our platform we can make an important contribution to promoting digitization in German SME financing and remain a reliable partner for our customers in the current challenging situation," said Dr. Daniel Bartsch, Chief Operating Officer and founding partner of creditshelf.

The fund is a closed alternative investment fund with a target volume of up to EUR 150 million and a regular maturity of 6 years. It invests solely in SME loans arranged via the creditshelf platform in compliance with clearly defined investment criteria and diversification guidelines. It will be subject to the high regulatory requirements of the european AIFMD (Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive) guidelines and will be approved for distribution to professional investors in Germany in a timely manner. EIF's commitment, through its collateralisation by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), is part of the Investment Plan for Europe or 'Juncker Plan'. The plan aims to stimulate investments in order to create jobs and promote growth. With creditshelf, EIF for the first time supports an online credit platform that focuses exclusively on the German market.

Further information:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Jan Stechele (CPO)
Birgit Hass (Leiterin Marketing & Kommunikation)
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 2413
presse@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com

Investor Relations:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Fabian Brügmann (CFO)
Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager)
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113
ir@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com

About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is a pioneer in the sector of digital SME financing in Germany, arranging loans through its easy to use online platform www.creditshelf.com. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, creditshelf considers itself a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. As a SME financier, creditshelf has developed its platform to serve the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to arrange corporate loans, thus enabling small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, the company offers access to SME financing to professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities. The core competencies of creditshelf include the selection of suitable credit projects, the analysis of the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, the provision of credit scoring and risk-adequate pricing. For its services, creditshelf receives fees from both SME borrowers and investors.

Daily news from creditshelf on:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/creditshelf/

Twitter https://twitter.com/creditshelf

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/5317762/ und

Xing https://www.xing.com/companies/creditshelfag


07.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1038043

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1038043  07.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1038043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
