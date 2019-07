Crednology Updates Shareholders on It's Reg A Filing

California Recycles Signs New E Waste contract with a large Aerospace Company in Los Angeles



Northridge, CA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crednology Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: “COHO”; "Crednology" or the “Company”) confirms that COHO is still working on the approval of it’s Reg A financing submission to the SEC. The delay in obtaining the approval is due to one remaining issue relating to the number of shareholders of COHO which the Company is trying to resolve.

On a really positive note, Coho is pleased to confirm that it has added another significant piece of business to its E waste division with the signing of a new contract with a large aerospace company located in Los Angeles.

Orie Rechtman, CEO commented: “The remaining issue with the SEC in regards to the Reg A approval relates to the number of shareholders the Company had when the Form 15 was filed back in 2010. The number must be below 500. We are currently trying to resolve this issue.”

Orie continued: “More exciting news relates to our results for the first six months of Fiscal 2019 which will be very strong. The new business we have signed both in our Cloud computing and E waste divisions, including our new contract with a large aerospace company, bodes well for continuing growth and improved EBITDA during 2019. As always we strive for improved Shareholder value.”

Crednology Holding Corp, a Delaware corporation, is a public holding company that has been dedicated to enhancing shareholder value through a strategic combination of organic growth, mergers and profitable acquisitions.

The Company is engaged in the cloud computing segment of the technology sector as well as the Electronic Waste and Recycling business. The main products and services include cloud computing and virtual environment, disaster recovery and business continuity and managed services to corporate accounts as well as the recycling and disposal of E-Waste and other materials.

Essentially cloud computing is a way to save and/or access data from remote servers. The company’s Private Cloud solution provides fully working environment through our data centers located around the USA as well as real time redundancy and replication of the client’s data which will eliminate loss of data and minimize down time close to zero. Cloud computing is growing at a staggering pace. The industry is experiencing rapid growth with the cloud segment of business achieving a growth of over 20% per annum. E-Waste is going through changes as a result of the tariff struggles between China and the US. We are planning to grow our recycling business by future investments in paper and cardboard recycling.

