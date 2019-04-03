Log in
Cree : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release Webcast

04/03/2019

What: Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) Q2 2019 Quarterly Earnings Webcast

When: January 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EST

Where:http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm

How: Live over the Internet - Simply log in at the address above. The recorded webcast will also be available at the address above for replay.

About Cree

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors, lighting class LEDs and lighting products. Cree's Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree's LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications. Cree's LED lighting systems and lamps serve indoor and outdoor applications.

For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com

# # #

Cree® and Wolfspeed® are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.

Disclaimer

Cree Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 17:56:03 UTC
