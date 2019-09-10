Cree : DEF 14A

Confidential, for use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))x Definitive Proxy Statement
The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Cree, Inc. will be held at the offices of the corporation in Customer Center 6, 4408 Silicon Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27703, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. local time, to consider and vote upon the following matters and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the meeting:
Proposal No. 1-Election of eight directors
Proposal No. 2-Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2020
Proposal No. 3-Advisory (nonbinding) vote to approve executive compensation
All shareholders are invited to attend the meeting in person. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting.
By order of the Board of Directors,
Bradley D. Kohn
Secretary
Durham, North Carolina
September 10, 2019
PLEASE NOTE:
We are primarily providing access to our proxy materials over the Internet pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. Beginning on or about September 16, 2019, we expect to mail to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which will indicate how to access our 2019 Proxy Statement and 2019 Annual Report on the Internet. The Notice also includes instructions on how you can receive a paper copy of your annual meeting materials, including the notice of annual meeting, proxy statement and proxy card.
Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, please submit voting instructions for your shares promptly using the directions on your Notice or, if you elected to receive printed proxy materials by mail, your proxy card, to vote by one of the following methods: (1) over the Internet, by accessing the website address www.proxyvote.com; (2) by telephone, by calling the toll-free telephone number 1-800-690-6903; or (3) if you elected to receive printed proxy materials by mail, by marking, dating and signing your proxy card and returning it in the accompanying postage-paid envelope.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
PROXY STATEMENT:
2019 PROXY SUMMARY
1
MEETING INFORMATION
3
VOTING PROCEDURES
4
Who Can Vote
4
How You Can Vote
4
How You Can Revoke Your Proxy and Change Your Vote
4
How Your Proxy Will Be Voted
4
How You Can Vote Shares Held by a Broker or Other Nominee
4
Quorum Required
5
Vote Required
5
PROPOSAL NO. 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
6
Nominees for Election as Directors
6
Executive Officers
13
Code of Ethics
13
Board Composition and Independence of Directors
13
The Leadership Structure of the Board of Directors
14
Board's Role in Risk Oversight
15
Compensation Program Risk Assessment
15
Corporate Social Responsibility
16
Attendance at Meetings
17
Standing Committees
17
Review and Approval of Related Person Transactions
19
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
19
Anti-Hedging Policy
19
OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
20
Principal Shareholders and Share Ownership by Management
20
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
22
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
22
Compensation Committee Report
40
Summary of Cash and Certain Other Compensation
41
Grants of Equity and Non-Equity Incentive Awards
42
Outstanding Equity Awards
43
Stock Option Exercises and Vesting of Restricted Stock
44
Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control
45
CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure
53
Equity Compensation Plans
54
Table of Contents
CREE, INC.
____________________
PROXY STATEMENT
____________________
2019 PROXY SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained in this proxy statement. The summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider; please read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.
Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Voting matters and Board recommendations
Board nominees
Place: Cree, Inc. offices in Customer Center 6, 4408 Silicon Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27703
Date and time: Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.
Record Date: August 30, 2019
Approximate Date of Availability of Proxy Materials: September 16, 2019
Voting: Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each share of common stock is entitled to vote for each director nominee and to one vote for each of the other proposals to be voted on.
Election of eight directors(FOR THE NOMINEES)
Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2020(FOR)
Advisory (nonbinding) vote to approve executive compensation(FOR)
John C. Hodge. Founding Partner of Rubicon Technology Partners. Cree Director since 2018.
Clyde R. Hosein. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Automation Anywhere, Inc. Cree Director since 2005.
Darren R. Jackson. Former Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Cree Director since 2016.
Duy-LoanT. Le. President of DLE Management Consulting LLC. Cree Director since 2018.
Gregg A. Lowe. Cree, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. Cree Director since 2017.
John B. Replogle. Founding Partner of One Better Ventures, LLC. Cree Director since 2014.
Thomas H. Werner. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SunPower Corporation. Cree Director since 2006.
Anne C. Whitaker. Chief Executive Officer of Dance Biopharm Holdings, Inc. Cree Director since 2013.
