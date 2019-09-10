Cree : DEF 14A

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To the Shareholders of Cree, Inc.:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Cree, Inc. will be held at the offices of the corporation in Customer Center 6, 4408 Silicon Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27703, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. local time, to consider and vote upon the following matters and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the meeting:

Proposal No. 1-Election of eight directors

2-Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2020 Proposal No. 3-Advisory (nonbinding) vote to approve executive compensation

All shareholders are invited to attend the meeting in person. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Bradley D. Kohn

Secretary

Durham, North Carolina

September 10, 2019

PLEASE NOTE:

We are primarily providing access to our proxy materials over the Internet pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. Beginning on or about September 16, 2019, we expect to mail to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which will indicate how to access our 2019 Proxy Statement and 2019 Annual Report on the Internet. The Notice also includes instructions on how you can receive a paper copy of your annual meeting materials, including the notice of annual meeting, proxy statement and proxy card.

Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, please submit voting instructions for your shares promptly using the directions on your Notice or, if you elected to receive printed proxy materials by mail, your proxy card, to vote by one of the following methods: (1) over the Internet, by accessing the website address www.proxyvote.com; (2) by telephone, by calling the toll-free telephone number 1-800-690-6903; or (3) if you elected to receive printed proxy materials by mail, by marking, dating and signing your proxy card and returning it in the accompanying postage-paid envelope.