Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/10 10:43:06 pm
47.6650 USD   +1.37%
Cree : DEF 14A

09/10/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant x

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ¨

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))x Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

CREE, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

N/A

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Table of Contents

_________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

_________________________________________________________________

To the Shareholders of Cree, Inc.:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Cree, Inc. will be held at the offices of the corporation in Customer Center 6, 4408 Silicon Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27703, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. local time, to consider and vote upon the following matters and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the meeting:

  • Proposal No. 1-Election of eight directors
  • Proposal No. 2-Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2020
  • Proposal No. 3-Advisory (nonbinding) vote to approve executive compensation

All shareholders are invited to attend the meeting in person. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Bradley D. Kohn

Secretary

Durham, North Carolina

September 10, 2019

PLEASE NOTE:

We are primarily providing access to our proxy materials over the Internet pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. Beginning on or about September 16, 2019, we expect to mail to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which will indicate how to access our 2019 Proxy Statement and 2019 Annual Report on the Internet. The Notice also includes instructions on how you can receive a paper copy of your annual meeting materials, including the notice of annual meeting, proxy statement and proxy card.

Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, please submit voting instructions for your shares promptly using the directions on your Notice or, if you elected to receive printed proxy materials by mail, your proxy card, to vote by one of the following methods: (1) over the Internet, by accessing the website address www.proxyvote.com; (2) by telephone, by calling the toll-free telephone number 1-800-690-6903; or (3) if you elected to receive printed proxy materials by mail, by marking, dating and signing your proxy card and returning it in the accompanying postage-paid envelope.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

PROXY STATEMENT:

2019 PROXY SUMMARY

1

MEETING INFORMATION

3

VOTING PROCEDURES

4

Who Can Vote

4

How You Can Vote

4

How You Can Revoke Your Proxy and Change Your Vote

4

How Your Proxy Will Be Voted

4

How You Can Vote Shares Held by a Broker or Other Nominee

4

Quorum Required

5

Vote Required

5

PROPOSAL NO. 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

6

Nominees for Election as Directors

6

Executive Officers

13

Code of Ethics

13

Board Composition and Independence of Directors

13

The Leadership Structure of the Board of Directors

14

Board's Role in Risk Oversight

15

Compensation Program Risk Assessment

15

Corporate Social Responsibility

16

Attendance at Meetings

17

Standing Committees

17

Review and Approval of Related Person Transactions

19

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

19

Anti-Hedging Policy

19

OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

20

Principal Shareholders and Share Ownership by Management

20

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

22

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

22

Compensation Committee Report

40

Summary of Cash and Certain Other Compensation

41

Grants of Equity and Non-Equity Incentive Awards

42

Outstanding Equity Awards

43

Stock Option Exercises and Vesting of Restricted Stock

44

Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control

45

CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure

53

Equity Compensation Plans

54

Table of Contents

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

55

Summary of Cash and Certain Other Compensation

55

Summary of Director Compensation Program

54

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

54

PROPOSAL NO. 2-RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

57

Report of the Audit Committee

57

Independent Auditor Fee Information

58

PROPOSAL NO. 3-ADVISORY (NONBINDING) VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

59

OTHER MATTERS

60

Other Business

60

2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

60

Procedures for Director Nominations

60

Shareholder Communications with Directors

60

Costs of Soliciting Proxies

61

Availability of Report on Form 10-K

61

Shareholders Sharing the Same Last Name and Address

61

Principal Executive Offices and Annual Meeting Location

61

Table of Contents

CREE, INC.

____________________

PROXY STATEMENT

____________________

2019 PROXY SUMMARY

This summary highlights information contained in this proxy statement. The summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider; please read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Voting matters and Board recommendations

Board nominees

  • Place: Cree, Inc. offices in Customer Center 6, 4408 Silicon Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27703
  • Date and time: Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.
  • Record Date: August 30, 2019
  • Approximate Date of Availability of Proxy Materials: September 16, 2019
  • Voting: Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each share of common stock is entitled to vote for each director nominee and to one vote for each of the other proposals to be voted on.
  • Election of eight directors (FOR THE NOMINEES)
  • Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2020 (FOR)
  • Advisory (nonbinding) vote to approve executive compensation (FOR)
  • John C. Hodge. Founding Partner of Rubicon Technology Partners. Cree Director since 2018.
  • Clyde R. Hosein. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Automation Anywhere, Inc. Cree Director since 2005.
  • Darren R. Jackson. Former Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Cree Director since 2016.
  • Duy-LoanT. Le. President of DLE Management Consulting LLC. Cree Director since 2018.
  • Gregg A. Lowe. Cree, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. Cree Director since 2017.
  • John B. Replogle. Founding Partner of One Better Ventures, LLC. Cree Director since 2014.
  • Thomas H. Werner. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SunPower Corporation. Cree Director since 2006.
  • Anne C. Whitaker. Chief Executive Officer of Dance Biopharm Holdings, Inc. Cree Director since 2013.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cree Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 20:41:04 UTC
