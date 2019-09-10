Cree : DEFA14A

Log in
09/10/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant x

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ¨

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

CREE, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

N/A

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

*** Exercise Your Right to Vote ***

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on October 28, 2019.

Meeting Information

CREE, INC.

Meeting Type:

Annual Meeting

For holders as of:

August 30, 2019

Date: October 28, 2019

Time: 12:00 PM EDT

Location:

CUSTOMER CENTER 6

4408 SILICON DRIVE

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA 27703

CREE, INC.

4600 SILICON DRIVE DURHAM, NC 27703

You are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the above named company.

This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote these shares. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. You may view the proxy materials online at www.proxyvote.com or easily request a paper copy (see reverse side).

We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

See the reverse side of this notice to obtain proxy materials and voting instructions.

- Before You Vote -

How to Access the Proxy Materials

Proxy Materials Available to VIEW or RECEIVE:

NOTICE AND PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL REPORT

How to View Online:

Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow (located on the following page) and visit: www.proxyvote.com.

How to Request and Receive a PAPER or E-MAIL Copy:

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is NO charge for requesting a copy. Please choose one of the following methods to

make your request:

1) BY INTERNET:

www.proxyvote.com

  1. BY TELEPHONE: 1-800-579-1639
  2. BY E-MAIL*: sendmaterial@proxyvote.com
    * If requesting materials by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the information that is
    printed in the box marked by the arrow (located on the following page) in the subject line.

Requests, instructions and other inquiries sent to this e-mail address will NOT be forwarded to your investment advisor. Please make the request as instructed above on or before October 14, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

- How To Vote -

Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods

Vote In Person: Many shareholder meetings have attendance requirements including, but not limited to, the possession of an attendance ticket issued by the entity holding the meeting. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.

Vote By Internet: To vote now by Internet, go to www.proxyvote.com. Have the information

that is printed in the box marked by the arrow (located on the following page) available and follow the instructions.

Vote By Mail: You can vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the materials, which will include a proxy card.

Voting Items

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote

FOR the following:

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Nominees:

01)

John C. Hodge

05)

Gregg A. Lowe

02)

Clyde R. Hosein

06)

John B. Replogle

03)

Darren R. Jackson

07)

Thomas H. Werner

04)

Duy-Loan T. Le

08)

Anne C. Whitaker

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals.

RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS INDEPENDENT AUDITORS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR

  1. ENDING JUNE 28, 2020.
  2. ADVISORY (NONBINDING) VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION.

NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cree Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 20:41:04 UTC
