Cree, Inc. : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Webcast

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE):

What: Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) Q4 2019 Quarterly Earnings Webcast When: Aug. 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT Where: http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm How: Live over the Internet – Simply log in at the address above.

The recorded webcast will also be available at the address above for replay.

About Cree

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.

