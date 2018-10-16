Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cree, Inc.    CREE

CREE, INC. (CREE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/16 10:20:32 pm
39.625 USD   +13.15%
10:14pCREE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:07pCREE, INC. : Announces Long-Term Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreem..
BU
10:02pCREE : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Yea..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cree, Inc. : Announces Long-Term Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement with a Leading Global Semiconductor Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces that it signed a strategic long-term agreement to produce and supply its Wolfspeed® silicon carbide wafers to one of the world’s leading power device companies. The agreement, valued at more than $85 million, governs Cree’s supply of advanced 150 mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers during this period of extraordinary growth and demand for silicon carbide power devices.

“Cree is committed to increasing and accelerating the adoption of silicon carbide-based solutions throughout the semiconductor industry. This customer’s importance to the power device industry is well known, so partnering with a leading power semiconductor company such as this is another big step in that commitment,” said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree. “We are extremely pleased to help drive adoption of silicon carbide in even more applications. As the world leader in silicon carbide, Cree is continuing to expand capacity to meet market demands with our industry-leading wafer technology to help achieve a new, more efficient future.”

Wolfspeed, A Cree Company, is the global leader in the manufacture of silicon carbide wafers and epitaxial wafers. The supply agreement, to be fulfilled through a Cree distributor, enables silicon carbide applications in broad markets such as renewable energy and storage, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, industrial power supplies, traction and variable speed drives.

About Cree, Inc.:

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors, lighting class LEDs and lighting products. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and electronic signs and signals. Cree’s LED lighting systems and lamps serve indoor and outdoor applications.

Please refer to www.cree.com for additional product and Company information.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that we may be unable to manufacture these products with sufficiently low cost to offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of our capacity to supply these products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Cree’s products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Cree’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 24, 2018, and subsequent filings.

Cree® and Wolfspeed® are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREE, INC.
10:14pCREE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:09pCREE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
10:07pCREE, INC. : Announces Long-Term Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement with a L..
BU
10:02pCREE : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
BU
10/11CREE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/09CREE, INC. : Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Webcast
BU
10/04CREE : Expands Industrial Lighting Portfolio with New Linear High-Bay Luminaires
BU
09/26CREE : Launches Industry’s Highest Efficacy 90 CRI Chip-on-Board LEDs
BU
08/24CREE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
08/24CREE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:03pCree beats by $0.10, beats on revenue 
10/15Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
10/09JPMorgan upgrades Cree on risk/reward balance 
10/04Cree expands industrial lighting portfolio 
09/19Orion Energy Systems Is Worth Double Its Current Price 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 688 M
EBIT 2019 41,4 M
Net income 2019 -16,2 M
Finance 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 53,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capitalization 3 518 M
Chart CREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 46,9 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg A. Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Neill Reynolds Chief Financial Officer
Clyde R. Hosein Independent Director
Thomas H. Werner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREE, INC.-6.95%3 518
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%206 942
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 779
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.64%149 896
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%98 279
BROADCOM INC-9.51%96 312
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.