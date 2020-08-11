Log in
CREE, INC.

CREE, INC.

(CREE)
Cree, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on August 18, 2020

08/11/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results and business outlook on August 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After the close of the market on August 18, and prior to the conference call, Cree will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Cree’s website at www.cree.com.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, simply go to http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm and follow the login instructions. The recorded webcast will also be available at the site for replay.

About Cree

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree’s Wolfspeed product portfolio includes silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product portfolio includes blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.

For additional product and company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

Cree® and Wolfspeed® are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 897 M - -
Net income 2020 -211 M - -
Net cash 2020 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 970 M 7 970 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales 2021 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 319
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends CREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 55,31 $
Last Close Price 73,69 $
Spread / Highest target 0,42%
Spread / Average Target -24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg A. Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Jackson Chairman
Neill P. Reynolds Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clyde R. Hosein Independent Director
Thomas H. Werner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREE, INC.59.68%7 970
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.57%384 131
NVIDIA CORPORATION89.80%274 719
INTEL CORPORATION-17.76%209 333
BROADCOM INC.3.59%131 659
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.55%124 028
