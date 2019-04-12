CREO LABS : Cresco Labs Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business

Cresco
Labs Inc. (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”) (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF),
one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators
in the United States, today announced that it was named one of the 2019
Best Places to Work in Chicago. Crain’s Chicago Business
partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have
excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. Since 2008, Crain's
has highlighted the local companies rated highest by their own
employees. The full Best Places to Work in Chicago list will be featured
in the April 15th issue of Crain’s Chicago Business
and is showcased online at www.chicagobusiness.com.
“Cresco Labs is honored by our inclusion on Crain’s Best Places
to Work list, and we applaud our employees’ dedication, drive and
thriving work ethic that fuels our Company’s fast-paced ambition in the
evolving cannabis industry. We strive to make our workplace a
comfortable environment that keeps our employees energized and working
to peak performance,” said CEO & Co-Founder Charlie Bachtell. “Cresco’s
core mission is to normalize the cannabis industry, and that speaks to
the type of employees we have today and those we want to attract and
retain over the long term. We recruit new employees from leading
healthcare, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods companies, and
therefore our corporate culture and work environment rivals the best
corporate atmospheres that our employees are familiar with and expect
from their employer.
“From our onboarding process that makes new employees feel immediately
welcome, to comprehensive training programs and best-in-class
incentives, our employees become immediately integrated into the Cresco
family the day they start,” Bachtell continued. “From then on, our
employees are continuously educated through informational seminars on
developments in the cannabis industry and within our Company.
Importantly, every one of our employees is offered significant personal
growth and advancement opportunities as well as a quarterly review
process that empowers them to deliver feedback used to improve processes
and productivity and enhance their daily work environment.”
Cresco Labs offers competitive salaries as well as a highly competitive
benefits package that includes a 401K plan, unlimited vacation days and
a comprehensive healthcare insurance program. Cresco also offers a
casual dress code, flexible work schedules along with frequent social
events to promote teamwork and department comradery.
For certain employees that work long hours at their computers, Cresco
provides ergonomic chairs, stand-up desks and dual monitor workstations
to ease back and neck pain and to make work life easier on the eyes.
Currently, Cresco Labs has nearly 125 full-time employees in the Chicago
metropolitan area and 750 full-time employees nationally.
About Cresco Labs:
Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with
experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth
strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium
cannabis operating across the United States, the company focuses on
entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and
strong regulatory structures. Its impressive speed-to-market gives
Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to
expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is
complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of
the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s
products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis,
medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by
James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about
Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.
