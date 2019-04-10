CREO LABS : Cresco Labs to Participate in GMP Securities and Benzinga Cannabis Conferences

Cresco
Labs Inc. (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”) (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF),
one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators
in the United States, today announced that management will participate
in two upcoming investor conferences in Toronto, Ontario, Canada: GMP
Securities’ Cannabis Conference to be held April 16, 2019 and the 3rd
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held April 17 and 18, 2019.
CEO & Co-Founder Charlie Bachtell and President & Co-Founder Joe
Caltabiano will meet with institutional investors and present at the GMP
Securities conference on April 16th. At the Benzinga conference,
Bachtell will be a guest panelist on the topic of “Responding to a
Changing Landscape” on the 17th and the two will make a formal
presentation on the 18th.
Through world class research, engaging keynotes and articulate
presentations, GMP Securities delivers in-depth and topical information
at each of its investor and corporate conferences.
At the 3rd Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, investors come
face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about their
advancements in the rapidly changing space. Cannabis executives find new
opportunities to grow business enterprises with lightning round
presentations and one-on-one meetings.
About Cresco Labs:
Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with
experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth
strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium
cannabis operating across the United States, the company focuses on
entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and
strong regulatory structures. Its impressive speed-to-market gives
Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to
expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is
complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of
the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s
products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis,
medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by
James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about
Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.
