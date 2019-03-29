CREO LABS : Cresco Labs to Participate in the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

Cresco
Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF), one of the largest vertically
integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, today
announced that Charlie Bachtell, CEO & Co-Founder, and Joe Caltabiano,
President & Co-Founder, will participate in the Cowen and Company 5th
Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City on Tuesday,
April 2, 2019. During the conference, the management team will be
featured speakers in a panel discussion on the topic of “Cannabis Retail
& The Multi-State Operator Model” and meet one-on-one with institutional
investors.
About Cresco Labs:
Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with
experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth
strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium
cannabis operating in ten states, the company focuses on entering highly
regulated markets with outsized demand potential and strong regulatory
structures. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a distinct
competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national
footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented by a
cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest
minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are
tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally
focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard
Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.
