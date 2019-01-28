Cresco Labs : Appoints Dun & Bradstreet CEO Tom Manning as Chairman of Its Board of Directors

Cresco
Labs (CSE:CL) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest
vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United
States, today announced the appointment of Tom Manning as Chairman of
the Board of Directors. Mr. Manning joined Cresco’s board in 2016, three
years after the Company’s inception in 2013. Today, Cresco’s nine-member
board includes six independent directors with renowned careers in public
company governance, international business law, finance, audit,
education and real estate.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005116/en/
Cresco Labs Names Tom Manning to Chairman of the Board (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the Board of Cresco Labs and
to work with this tremendously talented and accomplished group of
business leaders,” said Mr. Manning. “From the founders’ initial vision
to normalize and professionalize cannabis, all the way to becoming a
publicly traded company in 2018, management and our board’s interests
have been closely aligned with our customers and patients, shareholders,
regulators and legislators. As Cresco Labs continues to grow and expand,
our board will remain true to Cresco’s core company values which are
high corporate governance standards, integrity, longevity, fiduciary
responsibility and sustainable shareholder returns.”
Tom Manning serves as CEO of Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global
corporate information provider and data analytics company. He joined the
company in 2013 after working in Asia for nearly 20 years in a variety
of CEO roles in the information technology, consulting, and private
equity sectors for firms such as Capgemini, Ernst & Young, and
Cerberus.. He was also a senior partner with Bain & Company, where he
led the global IT practice in Silicon Valley and Asia. He began his
career at McKinsey & Company, where he launched the firm’s medical
device and health care practice.
Mr. Manning has served on numerous public and private boards and is
currently an independent director of CommScope Holdings, a leader in the
telecommunications technology field, and Clear Media, a leader in
outdoor advertising in China. Recently named a 2019 Fellow in Harvard
University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative, he is focusing on
developing new solutions to income inequality in American society. He is
also an executive-in-residence at the Booth School of Business and a
lecturer in law on the adjunct faculty at The University of Chicago Law
School, where he has taught courses on corporate governance, private
equity and innovation. Mr. Manning speaks Mandarin and holds an MBA from
Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from
Harvard College. He also chairs the board of the Chicago Philharmonic
Orchestra, the official orchestra of the Joffrey Ballet.
A patent-holder and noted speaker on China, corporate governance, and
globalization, Mr. Manning has been published, quoted, or profiled in
various media, including Chief Executive, CNBC, Industry Week, NPR, IHT,
Business Week, Financial Times, WSJ, South China Morning Post, Journal
of Private Equity, and Pepperdine Law Review.
Charles Bachtell, CEO and cofounder of Cresco Labs, commented, “Put very
simply, Tom has an amazing career and education history that are assets
to our Company. We are honored to benefit from his expert leadership,
keen intellect and deep knowledge of the trends driving the business
economy in the 21st century. As we grow, we intend to round out our
distinguished board with well-recognized influencers in important
disciplines including consumer packaged goods and marketing.”
Cresco Labs’ board of directors has two officers of the company serving
on the board - CEO and cofounder Charles Bachtell and President and
cofounder Joe Caltabiano. Three other company cofounders serve on the
board - Brian McCormack, Robert Sampson and Dominic Sergi.
Cresco Labs Board of Directors:
Tom Manning, Chairman of the Board
Chief Executive Officer of Dun &
Bradstreet
Gerald Corcoran
Chairman of the Board of O'Brien & Associates, LLC
Brian McCormack*
Founder and Director of InnerWorkings
Randy Podolsky
Principal of Podolsky Circle CORFAC International
Robert Sampson*
Chief Executive Officer of Bemortgage
Dominic Sergi*
Chief Executive Officer, Clear Height Properties
John Walter, Ph.D.c
Former President and COO of AT&T and former
Chairman,
President and CEO of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
* Indicates Cresco Labs cofounder
About Cresco Labs:
Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with
experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth
strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium
cannabis operating in seven states, the company focuses on entering
highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and high
barriers to entry. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a
distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its
national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented
by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest
minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are
tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally
focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard
Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the
meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also
contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements"
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking
information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’
‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’
‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the
negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks
discussed under "Risk Factors" in the company’s CSE Listing Statement
filed with SEDAR; and other factors, many of which are beyond the
control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of
factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should
not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No
assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes
of Cresco’s shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in
future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of
these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any
of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as
a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as
otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof.
The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has
been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or
create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information
provided in this press release or otherwise.
