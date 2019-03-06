Creo Medical : Exercise of Options

Creo Medical Group plc

('Creo' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Options

Creo Medical Group plc (AIM: CREO), a medical device company focused on the emerging field of surgical endoscopy, confirms that it agreed yesterday to issue, conditional on admission, 770,840 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the 'New Shares'), pursuant to an exercise of share options by an employee of the Company.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the New Shares to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 13 March 2019 ('Admission').

Following Admission, Creo will have a total of 121,266,225 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Creo.

Creo Medical Group plc Richard Rees (CFO) +44 (0)129 160 6005 Cenkos Securities +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Stephen Keys/Mark Connelly (NOMAD) Michael Johnson / Russell Kerr (Sales) Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or creo@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 Helen Cresswell Mob: +44 (0)7841 917 679

About Creo Medical

Creo Medical, founded in 2003, is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive surgical devices, by bringing advanced energy to endoscopy. The Company's mission is to improve patient outcomes by applying microwave and RF energy to surgical endoscopy. Creo has developed CROMA, an electrosurgical advanced energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localised cutting and microwave for controlled coagulation. This technology provides clinicians with flexible, accurate and controlled surgical solutions.

The Company's strategy is to bring its CROMA platform to market through a suite of medical devices which the Company has designed, initially for the emerging field of GI therapeutic endoscopy, an area with high unmet needs. The CROMA platform will be developed further for bronchoscopy and laparoscopy procedures. The Company believes its technology can impact the landscape of surgery and endoscopy by providing a safer, less-invasive and more cost-efficient option of treatment.

For more information about Creo Medical please see our website, investors.creomedical.com