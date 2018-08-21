Log in
CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC
08/21 05:35:12 pm
154.5 GBp   +0.98%
Creo Medical : Issue of Equity Update - Amendment

08/21/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

21 August 2018

Creo Medical Group plc

('Creo' or the 'Company')

Placing - Expected timetable to completion

Creo Medical Group plc (AIM: CREO) is pleased to announce that, further to the announcements made on 13 July and 1 August 2018, Additional VCT Advanced Assurance from HMRC has been received. Application has been made for admission to AIM of the Additional EIS/VCT Shares and the Non EIS/VCT Shares (representing 34,800,000 new Ordinary Shares) ('Admission') and the Company expects that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on Thursday 30 August 2018 and following such Admission that all conditions relating to the Placing will have been satisfied.

Following Admission of the Additional EIS/VCT Shares and the Non EIS/VCT Shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 119,923,065 Ordinary Shares; no shares are held in treasury. The above figure of 119,923,065 Ordinary Shares may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the voting rights of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further details regarding the Placing and the Placing Shares can be found in the announcement issued by the Company on 13 July 2018 and in the Circular posted to Shareholders on that same day, which are available to view on the Company's website: investors.creomedical.com. Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the Circular.

Contacts:

Creo Medical:

+44 (0)129 160 6005

Richard Rees

Cenkos:

+44 (0)207 397 8900

Mark Connelly (NOMAD)

Michael Johnson / Russell Kerr (Sales)

FTI Consulting:

+44 (0)203 727 1000

Brett Pollard / Mo Noonan

creo@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Creo Medical Group plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 15:11:08 UTC
