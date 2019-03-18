Log in
Creo Medical : founder named in Sunday Times list of top 100 UK entrepreneurs

03/18/2019 | 04:20am EDT

[Attachment] Creo Medical Group plc (AIM: CREO), a medical device company focused on the emerging field of surgical endoscopy, announces that Chris Hancock, founder of Creo and Chief Technology Officer, was named in the Sunday Times Maserati 100, its annual list of inspiring entrepreneurs.

The 2019 Maserati 100 is the fifth annual celebration of UK entrepreneurial excellence and this year's theme was 'innovators' recognising entrepreneurs who have contributed original thinking to their industry, in particular those who have had a big idea and converted it into a business success. Nominations were judged by a panel of industry experts from the Sunday Times and the list was published in the Sunday Times Business section over the weekend.

Details of the 2019 Maserati 100 can be seen here: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/business/maserati-top-100-meet-the-innovators-bp353zlvr

About Chris Hancock

Chris has over 20 years of experience in medical device development including four years at Gyrus Group plc in his role as Senior Engineer. Chris holds a personal Chair in the Medical Microwave Systems Research Group at Bangor University. Chris is a Fellow of the Institute of Physics, a Chartered Physicist, Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, a Chartered Engineer and a Senior Member of the IEEE. He is a named inventor and lead author on over 500 patents/patent applications and journal publications.

Chris Hancock, Chief Technology Officer and Founder of Creo Medical, said: 'I am both delighted and humbled to have been included within a list of some extraordinary entrepreneurs and innovators from the UK. I am so pleased with the progress that we've made since I started the business with little more than two people, a garage to work from, and a vision to create a platform to apply microwave and RF energy to surgical endoscopy and deliver real-life improvements to cancer patients.

'We are moving ever closer to the full commercial launch of our suite of products initially focussed on gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy, and I am very excited by the continued drive for innovation that the business maintains. I look forward to continuing to expand our suite of products focussed on gastrointestinal cancer, and to the ongoing development of our soft tissue ablation range of devices, which could have game changing implications for pancreatic and lung cancer treatment and other indications.'

Disclaimer

Creo Medical Group plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:19:03 UTC
