Crescent Acquisition Corp : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 16, 2019

Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSAU) (the “Company”)
announced that commencing April 16, 2019, holders of the units sold in
the Company’s initial public offering of 25,000,000 units may elect to
separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants
included in the units. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common
stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one redeemable
warrant. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the
units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common
stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital
Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbols “CRSA” and “CRSAW,”
respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the
Nasdaq under the symbol “CRSAU.” Holders of the units will need to have
their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, the
Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of
Class A common stock and warrants.
