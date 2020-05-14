Log in
Crescent Point Energy : Announces Annual General Meeting Results

05/14/2020 | 06:47pm EDT

CALGARY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: CPG) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM" or "the meeting") on May 14, 2020.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1.         Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

204,663,005

99.23%

1,581,553

0.77%

2.         Election of Directors

The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Barbara Munroe

203,108,007

98.48%

3,136,550

1.52%

Craig Bryksa

203,206,502

98.53%

3,038,055

1.47%

Laura A. Cillis

202,168,091

98.02%

4,076,466

1.98%

James E. Craddock

203,482,386

98.66%

2,762,171

1.34%

John Dielwart

190,648,928

92.44%

15,595,629

7.56%

Ted Goldthorpe

161,887,614

78.49%

44,356,943

21.51%

Mike Jackson

201,616,853

97.76%

4,627,704

2.24%

Jennifer F. Koury

202,386,561

98.13%

3,857,996

1.87%

François Langlois

203,105,858

98.48%

3,138,699

1.52%

3.         Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

220,646,233

98.53%

3,295,721

1.47%

4.         Reduction in Stated Capital Account

The resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares of the Company by $5 billion was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

201,695,718

97.79%

4,548,838

2.21%

5.         Increasing the Restricted Share Bonus Plan Common Share Reserve

The resolution to increase the maximum number of common shares available for issuance under the Restricted Share Bonus Plan while decreasing the reserve of common shares available under the Stock Option Plan was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

175,255,637

84.97%

30,988,920

15.03%

6.         By-law Amendment

The resolution to amend the Company's by-laws to permit virtual meetings was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

204,244,911

99.03%

1,999,648

0.97%

7.         Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

164,008,751

79.52%

42,235,807

20.48%

The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its governance practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or
Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020  Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB  T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-point-announces-annual-general-meeting-results-301059859.html

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
