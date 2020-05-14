Crescent Point Energy : Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: CPG) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM" or "the meeting") on May 14, 2020.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 204,663,005 99.23% 1,581,553 0.77%

2. Election of Directors

The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Barbara Munroe 203,108,007 98.48% 3,136,550 1.52% Craig Bryksa 203,206,502 98.53% 3,038,055 1.47% Laura A. Cillis 202,168,091 98.02% 4,076,466 1.98% James E. Craddock 203,482,386 98.66% 2,762,171 1.34% John Dielwart 190,648,928 92.44% 15,595,629 7.56% Ted Goldthorpe 161,887,614 78.49% 44,356,943 21.51% Mike Jackson 201,616,853 97.76% 4,627,704 2.24% Jennifer F. Koury 202,386,561 98.13% 3,857,996 1.87% François Langlois 203,105,858 98.48% 3,138,699 1.52%

3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 220,646,233 98.53% 3,295,721 1.47%

4. Reduction in Stated Capital Account

The resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares of the Company by $5 billion was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 201,695,718 97.79% 4,548,838 2.21%

5. Increasing the Restricted Share Bonus Plan Common Share Reserve

The resolution to increase the maximum number of common shares available for issuance under the Restricted Share Bonus Plan while decreasing the reserve of common shares available under the Stock Option Plan was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 175,255,637 84.97% 30,988,920 15.03%

6. By-law Amendment

The resolution to amend the Company's by-laws to permit virtual meetings was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 204,244,911 99.03% 1,999,648 0.97%

7. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 164,008,751 79.52% 42,235,807 20.48%

The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its governance practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.

