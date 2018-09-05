Crescent Point Energy : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforce

The company, whose stock has underperformed the broader market in recent years, in May won a proxy fight with activist investor Cation Capital.

Crescent Point's stock has dropped 18.4 percent this year, much bigger than the 1.4 percent fall in the S&P TSX Energy Index <.GTSX1010>.

A widening in the discount at which Canadian oil trades to the U.S. light crude has hurt the company's bottomline, while costs and debt have risen.

Crescent Point also said on Wednesday it planned to reduce its debt by more than C$1 billion ($759.5 million) by end-2019. The company had a net debt of C$4.02 billion, according to its latest earnings report.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which had 1,085 full-time permanent employees as of December end, said the workforce reduction is expected to generate annual savings of over $50 million.

The company said it would also divest some assets.

($1 = 1.3167 Canadian dollars)

