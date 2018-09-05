Log in
Crescent Point Energy : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforce

09/05/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

(Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp on Wednesday named Craig Bryksa its new chief executive officer and said it would immediately reduce 17 percent of its workforce as the Canadian energy producer looks to turn around its business.

The company, whose stock has underperformed the broader market in recent years, in May won a proxy fight with activist investor Cation Capital.

Crescent Point's stock has dropped 18.4 percent this year, much bigger than the 1.4 percent fall in the S&P TSX Energy Index <.GTSX1010>.

A widening in the discount at which Canadian oil trades to the U.S. light crude has hurt the company's bottomline, while costs and debt have risen.

Crescent Point also said on Wednesday it planned to reduce its debt by more than C$1 billion ($759.5 million) by end-2019. The company had a net debt of C$4.02 billion, according to its latest earnings report.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which had 1,085 full-time permanent employees as of December end, said the workforce reduction is expected to generate annual savings of over $50 million.

The company said it would also divest some assets.

($1 = 1.3167 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP -2.37% 7.82 Delayed Quote.-18.37%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.62% 16161.3 Delayed Quote.0.33%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 3 835 M
EBIT 2018 304 M
Net income 2018 -38,8 M
Debt 2018 4 011 M
Yield 2018 4,78%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 4 295 M
Chart CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Crescent Point Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Bryksa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter N. Bannister Chairman
Ryan Gritzfeldt Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Steven Toews Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP-18.37%3 256
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.19%84 961
CNOOC LTD24.42%79 198
EOG RESOURCES9.05%68 160
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.43%60 619
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.80%40 697
