CRESCO LABS INC

(CL)
Cresco Labs : Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

08/13/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Cresco Labs Inc. (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”) (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, today announced that its Euro-denominated shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and are trading under the symbol “6CQ.” The Company’s shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CL” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “CRLBF.”

“We are pleased to further expand access to Cresco Labs shares with our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,” said Cresco Labs CEO & Co-Founder Charlie Bachtell. “We believe that the FSE listing will make it easier for European institutional and retail investors to pursue an investment in Cresco Labs and participate in our continued success in creating shareholder value.”

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest markets for trading equity securities in the world. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading. For more information, please visit the FSE website.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis operating across the United States, the company focuses on entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and strong regulatory structures. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the company’s CSE Listing Statement filed with SEDAR; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco’s shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 218 M
EBIT 2019 16,2 M
Net income 2019 12,8 M
Debt 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 285x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 1 879 M
Chart CRESCO LABS INC
Duration : Period :
Cresco Labs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,81  CAD
Last Close Price 10,16  CAD
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Bachtell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Caltabiano President & Director
Thomas Joseph Manning Chairman
David Ellis Chief Operating Officer
Ken Amann Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESCO LABS INC9.73%1 419
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.32%348 475
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.79%239 688
ROCHE HOLDING13.70%239 688
MERCK AND COMPANY11.92%218 963
NOVARTIS18.78%208 074
