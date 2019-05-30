Cresco Labs : Announces Participation in June Investor Conferences

Cresco
Labs Inc. (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”) (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF),
one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators
in the United States, today announced that management will participate
in two investor conferences during the first week of June.
CEO and Co-Founder Charlie Bachtell will be a panelist at the Eight
Capital & Cassels Brock – State of the Union: American Cannabis Forum
on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 12:15pm ET in Toronto. The Eight Capital
Conference is a unique platform that brings together cannabis companies,
institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, and select media
to connect and network in Toronto, one of the industry’s most important
hubs.
The Company’s management team will also participate at the Piper
Jaffray 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace
Conference on Thursday June 6th. Mr. Bachtell will be a
speaker on the “Evolution of the US Cannabis Market” panel at 12:45pm
ET. Cresco Labs is excited to join other consumer companies, like
Starbucks, to further strengthen the relationship with US consumers.
Additionally, the Company’s management team looks forward to meeting
one-on-one with institutional investors at both conferences.
Presentation materials will be available on the Investors page of the
Company’s website: investors.crescolabs.com
About Cresco Labs:
Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with
experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth
strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium
cannabis operating across the United States, the company focuses on
entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and
strong regulatory structures. Its impressive speed-to-market gives
Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to
expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is
complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of
the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s
products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis,
medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by
James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about
Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.
