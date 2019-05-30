Log in
Cresco Labs : Announces Participation in June Investor Conferences

05/30/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

Cresco Labs Inc. (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”) (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences during the first week of June.

CEO and Co-Founder Charlie Bachtell will be a panelist at the Eight Capital & Cassels Brock – State of the Union: American Cannabis Forum on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 12:15pm ET in Toronto. The Eight Capital Conference is a unique platform that brings together cannabis companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, and select media to connect and network in Toronto, one of the industry’s most important hubs.

The Company’s management team will also participate at the Piper Jaffray 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference on Thursday June 6th. Mr. Bachtell will be a speaker on the “Evolution of the US Cannabis Market” panel at 12:45pm ET. Cresco Labs is excited to join other consumer companies, like Starbucks, to further strengthen the relationship with US consumers. Additionally, the Company’s management team looks forward to meeting one-on-one with institutional investors at both conferences.

Presentation materials will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website: investors.crescolabs.com

About Cresco Labs:

Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis operating across the United States, the company focuses on entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and strong regulatory structures. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.


© Business Wire 2019
