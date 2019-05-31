Cresco Labs : Illinois Passes Transformative Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization with Sales Starting in January, 2020

Cresco
Labs Inc. (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”) (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF),
one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators
in the United States, today provided comments on the legalization of
adult-use cannabis in its home state of Illinois. Cresco Labs CEO &
Co-Founder Charlie Bachtell served on the Cannabis Legalization
Subcommittee of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s transition team as the
sole representative for cannabis operators in the state.
“The legislation passed today legalizing adult-use cannabis in the state
of Illinois beginning in 2020 represents a thoughtful expansion of
access to cannabis in Illinois and we expect it will have a positive
impact on both social justice issues and from a tax revenue perspective
by expanding the employment and ownership opportunities for cannabis
businesses in the state,” said Mr. Bachtell. “As the current market
leader in the rapidly expanding medical-use cannabis program in the
state, we look forward to also serving what will no doubt represent one
of the largest adult-use cannabis customer bases in the U.S. The
legalization of adult-use cannabis continues to be strongly supported by
voters across the country and the legislation passed in Illinois
represents a good model for other states to legalize cannabis by statute
rather than developing a program only after a ballot initiative is
passed. Cresco Labs fundamentally supports legalized and responsible
access to cannabis, as we have seen proof of the resulting societal
benefits of lowering crime rates and helping curb opioid addiction and
fatalities. We’re very excited about the new opportunities adult-use
cannabis will bring to Illinois and we’re also anticipating some very
beneficial improvements to the existing medical program as well.”
Mr. Bachtell continued, “This legislation also includes important social
equity provisions that are close to our collective heart at Cresco Labs.
These provisions will enable a broader segment of our population to
pursue employment opportunities in the growing cannabis industry. As
the first company in the cannabis industry to introduce a comprehensive
national social equity & education initiative (SEED), we are
fully committed to supporting the social equity provisions within the
current legislation. Our team has already taken the initiative to
partner with community organizations to hold expungement events, created
educational programs for college students on the fundamentals of the
cannabis industry and launched a community impact incubator to assist
with funding and support for people wanting to own businesses in this
emerging industry.”
Illinois Adult-Use Legislation
The legislation passed by the state of Illinois legalizes cannabis for
adults 21 years and older, beginning on January 1, 2020. It is
forecasted that the Illinois adult-use market will be 10-20 times the
size of the state’s medical program.
Illinois is currently the fifth most populous state in the U.S., with a
population of nearly 13 million. Cresco Labs currently has a presence in
11 states including four of the five most populous states1.
Impact on Cresco Labs in Illinois
Under Cresco Labs’ current medical-use license in Illinois, it will have
the ability to open five additional retail dispensaries for the sale of
adult-use cannabis, bringing its total number of dispensaries in the
state to 10 and the total cultivation footprint to three facilities, the
maximum any one company is permitted to have.
The market share leader in Illinois, Cresco currently distributes its
suite of wholesale brands to every dispensary in Illinois:
-
Cresco
– an everyday cannabis brand with above-average quality
-
remedi
– products designed for the medically-minded patient, with forms
similar to traditional pharmaceuticals
-
Reserve – a premium cannabis line
-
Mindy’s
Artisanal Edibles – a line of culinary-backed,
cannabis-infused edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef
Mindy Segal
-
Mindy’s
Kitchen – a line of fun, fruity confections
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with
experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth
strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium
cannabis operating across the United States, the company focuses on
entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and
strong regulatory structures. Its impressive speed-to-market gives
Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to
expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is
complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of
the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s
products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis,
medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by
James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about
Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.
1 With pending acquisitions and regulatory approval
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005568/en/