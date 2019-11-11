Log in
CRESCO LABS INC.

Cresco Labs : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 26, 2019

0
11/11/2019 | 06:11pm EST

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after the market closes.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 6 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Central Time). The conference call may be accessed via webcast or by dialing 866-688-4235 (409-216-0711 for international callers) and providing conference ID 2194685. Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco investor relations website.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. Cresco is built to become the most important company in the cannabis industry by combining the most strategic geographic footprint with one of the leading distribution platforms in North America. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach to cannabis, Cresco’s house of brands is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, Remedi and Mindy’s, a line of edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside*, Cresco’s national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer designed to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco has launched the industry’s first national comprehensive Social Equity and Educational Development (SEED) initiative designed to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work in and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the company’s CSE Listing Statement filed with SEDAR; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco’s shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 -13,9 M
Net income 2019 -5,49 M
Finance 2019 51,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -72,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 748 M
Chart CRESCO LABS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cresco Labs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,61  CAD
Last Close Price 7,97  CAD
Spread / Highest target 201%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Bachtell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Caltabiano President & Director
Thomas Joseph Manning Chairman
David Ellis Chief Operating Officer
Ken Amann Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESCO LABS INC.-7.14%748
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.06%344 670
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.19%254 722
MERCK AND COMPANY9.40%211 953
PFIZER-15.12%208 023
NOVARTIS17.78%198 320
