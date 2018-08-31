Crest Nicholson : Come and see Crest Nicholson’s thriving new development, St Margaret’s Park in Bushey

Log in
08/31/2018 | 04:42pm CEST

Come and see the progress for yourself at St Margaret's Park, where a unique collection of houses and apartments await on the edge of the sought-after Hertfordshire town of Bushey. With just 26 homes within the development and many ready to move into now, why not bring the entire family along to see the new homes available in this charming gated community.

St Margaret's Park boasts an array of house types and sizes, all carefully designed to meet the needs of modern lifestyles. The collection ranges from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom houses, making it easy to find the right fit without having to compromise on space or quality. The fully-fitted Nobilia kitchen is finished with Silestone worktops, making an ideal cooking sanctuary. The pristine white Roca bathrooms are also completed to a high standard with Porcelanosa tiling and Villeroy and Boch sanitaryware.

St Margaret's Park is ideally located, offering residents an exciting mix of suburban tranquillity with a cosmopolitan lifestyle. Bushey train station provides highly accessible transport connections for those commuting into central London, with London Euston just a short 20-minute journey by train. This location also benefits from wider links via the M1 and M25, helping residents to enjoy effortless domestic and international travel options, with Luton and Heathrow Airport only 30-minutes by car.

The development is surrounded by excellent local schools suitable for children of all ages and abilities. Ranging from primary schools to sixth form college, St Margaret's Park is ideally located for children to attend nearby Bushey Academy just three-minutes by car and rated 'Good' by OFSTED, while St Margaret's Independent School is only a few minutes' walk away.

Prices at St Margaret's Park start from £399,950 for a one-bedroom apartment, and £774,950 for a three-bedroom house. To find out more, call 01923 595000 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/stmargaretspark

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 14:41:22 UTC
