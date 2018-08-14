Log in
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC (CRST)
My previous session
News 
Crest Nicholson : Don’t miss out on the perfect investment opportunity at Bournville Park

08/14/2018 | 04:51pm CEST

Crest Nicholson is offering a guaranteed 7% rental yield for 18 months at its sought-after Bournville Park development.* With just three apartments left to buy for 2018, those interested in making the most of this offer are urged to move quickly to avoid disappointment.

From professional couples to downsizers, the luxurious two-bedroom apartments at Bournville Park are ideally suited to a wide range of customers. The properties are contemporary in design, and feature spacious, open plan layouts which provide the perfect setting for enjoying memorable occasions with family and friends.

The local area is home to a range of amenities, including pubs, restaurants, shopping and leisure facilities. What's more, residents also enjoy access to an abundance of green, open space. The development offers fantastic access to the M42, M5 and Bournville train station, making it perfect for those who commute daily.

To find out more about this exciting investment opportunity, call us on 0121 435 0100 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/bournvillepark today.

*Based on average rental of £950pm for a two-bedroom apartment, Crest Nicholson will top up by £450.

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 14:50:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 209 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Finance 2018 6,03 M
Yield 2018 8,82%
P/E ratio 2018 5,80
P/E ratio 2019 5,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 964 M
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Joseph Bergin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen John Stone Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Allen Director & Group Finance Director
Darren Dancey Group Director-Design & Technical
Pamela Elizabeth Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-31.38%1 231
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-23.47%20 222
D.R. HORTON-12.04%16 938
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-12.63%11 226
PERSIMMON-10.01%9 881
PULTEGROUP-13.56%8 163
