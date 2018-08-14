Crest Nicholson : Don’t miss out on the perfect investment opportunity at Bournville Park

Crest Nicholson is offering a guaranteed 7% rental yield for 18 months at its sought-after Bournville Park development.* With just three apartments left to buy for 2018, those interested in making the most of this offer are urged to move quickly to avoid disappointment.

From professional couples to downsizers, the luxurious two-bedroom apartments at Bournville Park are ideally suited to a wide range of customers. The properties are contemporary in design, and feature spacious, open plan layouts which provide the perfect setting for enjoying memorable occasions with family and friends.

The local area is home to a range of amenities, including pubs, restaurants, shopping and leisure facilities. What's more, residents also enjoy access to an abundance of green, open space. The development offers fantastic access to the M42, M5 and Bournville train station, making it perfect for those who commute daily.

To find out more about this exciting investment opportunity, call us on 0121 435 0100 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/bournvillepark today.

*Based on average rental of £950pm for a two-bedroom apartment, Crest Nicholson will top up by £450.