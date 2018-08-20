Log in
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Crest Nicholson : End of Summer Sale at Centenary Quay

08/20/2018

Crest Nicholson is offering unique incentives to buyers who purchase at Centenary Quayin Southampton before the end of October.

With the back to school feeling in the air, now is the time for savvy buyers to get onto the property ladder or plan for their future in a new home. Crest Nicholson is offering buyers an unmissable package as part of its 'End of Summer Sale'. Each buyer who moves in before the end of October will receive*:

  • Up to £5,000 towards a buyer's deposit*
  • £5,000 furniture pack
  • £1,000 towards a buyer's legal fees
  • £1,000 John Lewis or IKEA vouchers

All buyers who move in before the end of October will also be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury weekend for two in the New Forest.

Located on the banks of the River Itchen, Centenary Quay is a vibrant waterside development of 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments, 2 & 3 bedroom houses. The development forms an integral part of the riverside's rejuvenation that includes the creation of courtyards, gardens and public squares, along with links to Woolston High Street and its shops.

All homes are available using the government's Help-to-Buy scheme. The properties also qualify for the removal of Stamp Duty for first-time buyers on homes up to £300,000.

Those looking to take the plunge at Centenary Quay can purchase their dream home with just a £12,950 deposit on an apartment of £259,000, using Help-to-Buy. Mortgage repayments are more affordable than ever at £676 over 35 years or £867 over 25 years.

Terms & Conditions

The End of Summer Sale is available on selected plots only, for reservations taken between 20th August and 31st October 2018 that lead to legal completion on/before 31st October 2018. The contribution towards the deposit will vary from plot to plot. Prize draw only for reservations taken between 20th August and 31st October 2018 that lead to legal completion on/before 31st October 2018. The prize draw will be drawn 19th November 2018, with the winner contacted by phone or email.

*Offer applies to selected plots only. Terms & conditions apply. Please speak with a Crest Nicholson sales advisor for more information.

The Help-to-Buy illustration is provided on the basis of a capital and interest mortgage over a 30-year term at 1.64% two-year fixed rate, £999 arrangement fee, £65 Redemption Charge and a Free Basic Mortgage Valuation. The monthly payment quoted is the fixed rate period payment within the initial benefit period, following this reverts to a standard variable rate. This is an example rate; these vary daily so this illustration does not constitute an offer. A mortgage is subject to full underwriting, affordability and credit scoring via the lender and early repayment charges of up to 2% will apply. This rate and product was valid at the point of printing, it is for illustrative purposes only and is not to be relied upon due to criteria and rates changing on a daily basis.

The above illustration is provided by One 77 Mortgages Limited, B2 Methuen South, Methuen Park, Chippenham, Wiltshire, SN14 0GT registered in England No: 7411452 is which is directly authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority Under Number 753474 for Mortgage and Insurance Mediation Activities Only. The guidance provided in this illustration is subject to the UK regulatory regime and is therefore primarily targeted at consumers within the UK. Please visit www.one77fs.co.uk

For more information, please visit: https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/centenary-quay/ or call the sales team on 02380441746.

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:30:14 UTC
