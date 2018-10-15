Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC (CRST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Crest Nicholson : Enjoy the open house weekend at Crest Nicholson’s Tall Trees at Bolnore Village in Haywards Heath

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

The team at Crest Nicholson's Tall Trees at Bolnore Village, Haywards Heath, will be hosting an open house weekend on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st October, with the final four and five-bedroom homes ready to view and move into now.

The event will run from 10.30am to 5.30pm and is a chance for potential buyers to take a tour of the show homes, with advisors on hand to answer any questions. Those in attendance will be able to find out more about the various homes available using the government's Help to Buy scheme*, with expert advice available free of charge.

Christine Tiernan, Sales & Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South comments: 'This is the perfect event for house hunters in the West Sussex area to take a tour of our latest show homes and ask us questions about anything from the Help to Buy scheme to new build properties, or more general queries on the home buying process. We look forward to supporting more people find their dream home in Haywards Heath and are pleased to welcome visitors to enjoy the event and experience the show homes for themselves.'

Four-bedroom homes at Tall Trees at Bolnore Village start from £484,950, while five-bedroom homes start at £574,950, with many available using Help to Buy*.

For general enquiries visit the Sales & Marketing Suite, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, until 7pm on Thursdays, and from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please call 01444 708411 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/tall-trees-at-bolnore-village.

*T&Cs apply.

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
05:23pCREST NICHOLSON : Local doctor uses Help to Buy scheme to secure dream home at C..
PU
05:18pCREST NICHOLSON : Enjoy the open house weekend at Crest Nicholson’s Tall T..
PU
10/12CREST NICHOLSON : BRE announces Crest Nicholson development as the first Home Qu..
PU
10/10CREST NICHOLSON : Now is the time to buy new with Crest Nicholson
PU
10/10CREST NICHOLSON : Join us this Saturday at Crest Nicholson’s Open House Ev..
PU
10/09CREST NICHOLSON : Westvale Park, Horley, offers a home for everyone
PU
10/09CREST NICHOLSON : Part-Exchange scheme delivers stress-free move for local milit..
PU
10/09CREST NICHOLSON : Hoadlands Grange, Handcross, offers luxurious new homes to sui..
PU
10/03CREST NICHOLSON : Spoilt for choice with family homes on offer at Fairfield Gard..
PU
10/03CREST NICHOLSON : Bath Riverside ahead of curve if Walking City concept ever bec..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/12Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/24Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 208 M
EBIT 2018 218 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Finance 2018 26,6 M
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 5,01
P/E ratio 2019 4,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 829 M
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Joseph Bergin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen John Stone Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Allen Director & Group Finance Director
Darren Dancey Group Director-Design & Technical
Pamela Elizabeth Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-40.77%1 091
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-23.45%19 995
D.R. HORTON-26.32%14 298
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-19.56%10 216
PERSIMMON-17.86%9 344
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.06%8 269
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.