Crest Nicholson : Enjoy the open house weekend at Crest Nicholson’s Tall Trees at Bolnore Village in Haywards Heath

The team at Crest Nicholson's Tall Trees at Bolnore Village, Haywards Heath, will be hosting an open house weekend on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st October, with the final four and five-bedroom homes ready to view and move into now.

The event will run from 10.30am to 5.30pm and is a chance for potential buyers to take a tour of the show homes, with advisors on hand to answer any questions. Those in attendance will be able to find out more about the various homes available using the government's Help to Buy scheme*, with expert advice available free of charge.

Christine Tiernan, Sales & Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South comments: 'This is the perfect event for house hunters in the West Sussex area to take a tour of our latest show homes and ask us questions about anything from the Help to Buy scheme to new build properties, or more general queries on the home buying process. We look forward to supporting more people find their dream home in Haywards Heath and are pleased to welcome visitors to enjoy the event and experience the show homes for themselves.'

Four-bedroom homes at Tall Trees at Bolnore Village start from £484,950, while five-bedroom homes start at £574,950, with many available using Help to Buy*.

For general enquiries visit the Sales & Marketing Suite, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, until 7pm on Thursdays, and from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please call 01444 708411 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/tall-trees-at-bolnore-village.

*T&Cs apply.