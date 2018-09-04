Log in
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC (CRST)
Crest Nicholson : Growing community gathers to celebrate opening of a new play park at Crest Nicholson’s Finberry development, Ashford

09/04/2018 | 11:27am CEST

On Saturday, 4th August, award-winning developer Crest Nicholson welcomed the growing Finberry community to celebrate the opening of the development's new play park. Over 150 residents attended the fun-filled event, with an ice cream van, face painting and balloon modelling on offer for all to enjoy.

The play park is located in Finberry, a new village surrounded by ancient woodland and countryside that will comprise 1,100 homes once complete. Crest Nicholson is investing in the local Finberry community as part of a comprehensive 'community benefits package'. Residents will be able to enjoy a range of community amenities including shops, a community centre and Finberry Primary School. A network of dedicated bus and cycle routes will also link Finberry to Ashford town centre.

Commenting on the unveiling, Andrew Dobson, Managing Director of Crest Nicholson Strategic Projects said: 'Our aim as a housebuilder is more than just building homes, we look to build vibrant communities, and the new play park at Finberry embodies this ethos. Families will be able to enjoy the play park right on their doorstep and create new memories together.'

Finberry comprises three unique phases - Green Oaks, Captains Wood and The Village Centre. Ranging from one and two-bedroom apartments or two and three-bedroom cottages to four and five-bedroom homes. Homes at Finberry are available starting from £255,000, with many eligible for the Government's Help to Buy scheme. Stamp Duty Paid and part-exchange are also available on select plots.

For more information, visit the on-site Sales and Marketing Suite open daily between 10am and 5pm or 7pm on Thursday, or call 01233 223133 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/finberry.

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:26:07 UTC
