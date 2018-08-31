Crest Nicholson : High-specification homes released to meet growing buyer demand at Meadowside, Monksmoor Park in Daventry

To meet the strong demand, Crest Nicholson has unveiled a selection of brand new two, three and four-bedroom homes at sought-after Meadowside development in Monksmoor Park, Daventry.

All homes boast a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a spacious living room perfect for the whole family to enjoy. For those in search of a little extra space, the three and four-bedroom homes have been carefully designed to complement modern family lifestyles. With such an excellent variety of house types for home buyers to choose from, growing families, first time buyers and those looking to downsize will have all their needs catered for.

All homes also benefit from fully-fitted Symphony kitchens and sleek Roca sanitaryware in the bathrooms. Each home provides off-street parking facilities and a private rear garden ideal for entertaining family and friends all year round.

Residents at Monksmoor Park can enjoy the perfect opportunity to combine the best of both town and country living. The development enjoys easy access to a range of local amenities, in addition to the natural beauty of the surrounding Daventry countryside.

The development is well-situated for families hoping to live near a selection of excellent local schools including a new primary school launching on-site this September and nearby Ashby Fields Primary School, rated 'Good' by OFSTED and just three-minutes away by car. Meadowside residents can also benefit from excellent transport links. As well as the M1 being within easy reach, there are direct trains from nearby Long Buckby train station to London Euston in just over an hour.

Prices for one-bedroom apartments at Meadowside begin at £140,950 and two-bedroom apartments start from £164,950. Two-bedroom homes start from £229,950, as well as £254,950 for a three-bedroom home and £319,950 for a four-bedroom house. For more information or to book an appointment please call 01327 368708 or visit us on https://www.crestnicholson.com/meadowside/.