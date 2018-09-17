Crest Nicholson : Last chance to call Crest Nicholson’s beautiful Elysian Gardens development home

Don't miss out on the last chance to buy at award-winning developer Crest Nicholson's beautiful Elysian Gardens development in Balsall Common, with the final two-bedroom apartment and four-bedroom home remaining for purchase.

The highly successful development has understandably been a popular buy for first time buyers and families alike, with its thoughtful design and abundance of open green space. From the enviable kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances to the contemporary Porcelanosa bathroom tiling, a touch of luxury extends throughout.

Situated to the south of Balsall Common and surrounded by countryside, Elysian Gardens is ideally placed for relaxed countryside living. The village is thriving and friendly, filled with an array of shops, restaurants and amenities, while Solihull is just 7 miles away. Transport links from Coventry and Birmingham are all within a short half hour drive.

You will need to act quickly to secure the stunning final selling two-bedroom apartment and four-bedroom house, with prices ranging from £227,950 to £449,950. Book an appointment today, your new home in Elysian Gardens awaits.

Interested in the Balsall Common area but can't see the right home for you at Elysian Gardens? Coming soon to nearby Coleshill is Crest Nicholson's Church Hill Place development, ideally positioned in a sought after location. Register your interest online to find out more on this exciting new development.