Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC (CRST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Crest Nicholson : Last chance to call Crest Nicholson’s beautiful Elysian Gardens development home

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 01:23pm CEST

Don't miss out on the last chance to buy at award-winning developer Crest Nicholson's beautiful Elysian Gardens development in Balsall Common, with the final two-bedroom apartment and four-bedroom home remaining for purchase.

The highly successful development has understandably been a popular buy for first time buyers and families alike, with its thoughtful design and abundance of open green space. From the enviable kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances to the contemporary Porcelanosa bathroom tiling, a touch of luxury extends throughout.

Situated to the south of Balsall Common and surrounded by countryside, Elysian Gardens is ideally placed for relaxed countryside living. The village is thriving and friendly, filled with an array of shops, restaurants and amenities, while Solihull is just 7 miles away. Transport links from Coventry and Birmingham are all within a short half hour drive.

You will need to act quickly to secure the stunning final selling two-bedroom apartment and four-bedroom house, with prices ranging from £227,950 to £449,950. Book an appointment today, your new home in Elysian Gardens awaits.

Interested in the Balsall Common area but can't see the right home for you at Elysian Gardens? Coming soon to nearby Coleshill is Crest Nicholson's Church Hill Place development, ideally positioned in a sought after location. Register your interest online to find out more on this exciting new development.

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
01:23pCREST NICHOLSON : Last chance to call Crest Nicholson’s beautiful Elysian ..
PU
09/13CREST NICHOLSON : First time buyer, Samantha, secures first home at Crest Nichol..
PU
09/13CREST NICHOLSON : Bath becomes target for people living in South West
PU
09/07CREST NICHOLSON : Don’t miss out on the last chance to buy at Crest Nichol..
PU
09/07CREST NICHOLSON : Join Crest Nicholson this weekend for an exclusive Help to Buy..
PU
09/07CREST NICHOLSON : Two new bus routes launch at Westvale Park, Horley
PU
09/07CREST NICHOLSON : Discover the perfect balance of town and country living at Cre..
PU
09/07CREST NICHOLSON : Don’t miss out on Crest Nicholson’s popular family..
PU
09/06CREST NICHOLSON : Riverside development provides best medium term investment in ..
PU
09/05CREST NICHOLSON : unveils Langford Fields, a brand-new collection of 141 traditi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/12Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/24Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 208 M
EBIT 2018 218 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Finance 2018 3,36 M
Yield 2018 8,93%
P/E ratio 2018 5,71
P/E ratio 2019 5,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 945 M
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Joseph Bergin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen John Stone Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Allen Director & Group Finance Director
Darren Dancey Group Director-Design & Technical
Pamela Elizabeth Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-32.48%1 202
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-25.88%19 366
D.R. HORTON-15.80%16 214
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-18.93%10 300
PERSIMMON-12.82%9 853
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-17.80%8 298
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.