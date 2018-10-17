Crest Nicholson : Monksmoor Park CE Primary School opens its doors in Daventry

On Friday 12th October, Monksmoor Park CE Primary School was formally opened to the public in a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. Award-winning developer Crest Nicholson supported the Daventry District Council-led project to deliver the new primary school, which is situated at the centre of its Monksmoor Park development.

The formal ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, including Cllr Lynn Jones, Mayor of Daventry, local Councillors, members of the Crest Nicholson team, and families of the school's new pupils.

The brand-new primary school will welcome 210 pupils aged 4 - 11, with an additional 30-place nursery also on site. The school sits at the heart of Crest Nicholson's Monksmoor Park development which, once complete, will feature 1,000 homes, a local community centre, retail units and office space, as well as public open spaces and an extension to the Daventry Country Park and reservoir.

Andrew Dobson, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Strategic Projects, said: 'We're pleased to unveil the brand-new primary school onsite at Monksmoor Park. The primary school reflects our ongoing investment in the Daventry community, and will provide over 200 much-needed school places for young children in the local area.

'At Crest Nicholson, we recognise the importance of supporting the areas in which we develop, and this new school is the latest asset to join the growing community at Monksmoor Park. We proud to deliver a future-proofed development that has been designed to serve the needs of Daventry now and for generations to come, and we will continue to work closely with key stakeholders and local councillors.'

Katie Towers, Headteacher at Monksmoor Park CE Primary School, said: 'We are all very proud of our fantastic new school and the children have settled in very well. We are working hard to develop community partnerships and Crest Nicholson has not only supported our opening but will also help with the development of our Forest School area.

'Over time, we hope to become the centre of the local community and we look forward to welcoming new children and families over the years.'

