CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC (CRST)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Crest Nicholson : Rightsizing trend grows in Crest Nicholson’s Tall Trees at Bolnore Village

08/10/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

For those looking to spend more time doing the things they love rather than spending unnecessary time on home maintenance, now is the right time to join the increasing number of 'rightsizers' moving to Crest Nicholson's Tall Trees at Bolnore Village.

Christine Tiernan, Crest Nicholson Sales and Marketing Director, explains: ''The traditional notion of a downsizer is an older couple who are rattling around a traditional family home. We prefer to call them 'rightsizers', those who are looking to move into a property that perfectly fits with their current lifestyle needs. A 'rightsizer' can be any age and there are also many home owners, including younger families, looking to switch from a more traditional home to something that suits the lifestyle they want to lead. Whatever the reasons, 'rightsizing' is seen as a great way to change the way people live, often leading them to appreciate more the possessions that they do have rather than worrying about what they don't.'

With the West Sussex countryside on the doorstep and a range of three, four and five bedroom homes starting from £449,950, Tall Trees at Bolnore Village presents an exciting opportunity to reintroduce a little peace into busy lives. For more information or to book an appointment with our sales team, please call 01444 708 411 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/tall-trees-at-bolnore-village.

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 16:04:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 209 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Finance 2018 6,03 M
Yield 2018 8,77%
P/E ratio 2018 5,83
P/E ratio 2019 5,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 978 M
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Joseph Bergin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen John Stone Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Allen Director & Group Finance Director
Darren Dancey Group Director-Design & Technical
Pamela Elizabeth Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-31.01%1 253
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-17.31%23 154
D.R. HORTON-11.89%16 629
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-9.87%11 566
PERSIMMON-9.46%10 021
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-17.54%8 407
