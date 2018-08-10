Crest Nicholson : Rightsizing trend grows in Crest Nicholson’s Tall Trees at Bolnore Village

For those looking to spend more time doing the things they love rather than spending unnecessary time on home maintenance, now is the right time to join the increasing number of 'rightsizers' moving to Crest Nicholson's Tall Trees at Bolnore Village.

Christine Tiernan, Crest Nicholson Sales and Marketing Director, explains: ''The traditional notion of a downsizer is an older couple who are rattling around a traditional family home. We prefer to call them 'rightsizers', those who are looking to move into a property that perfectly fits with their current lifestyle needs. A 'rightsizer' can be any age and there are also many home owners, including younger families, looking to switch from a more traditional home to something that suits the lifestyle they want to lead. Whatever the reasons, 'rightsizing' is seen as a great way to change the way people live, often leading them to appreciate more the possessions that they do have rather than worrying about what they don't.'

With the West Sussex countryside on the doorstep and a range of three, four and five bedroom homes starting from £449,950, Tall Trees at Bolnore Village presents an exciting opportunity to reintroduce a little peace into busy lives.