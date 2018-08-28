Log in
Crest Nicholson : Unique offer could save buyers close to £100,000

08/28/2018 | 12:57pm CEST

Stamp duty land tax (SDLT) for second home purchases rose substantially from April 2016. It meant anyone buying a second home would have to add an extra three per cent on top of the normal SDLT rates. However, a massive saving now awaits second home house hunters at Bath's leading new property development where developer Crest Nicholson will cover the cost of stamp duty on the three exclusive penthouse apartments currently available. With a purchase price of £1.2 million for one of the penthouses*, means anyone who wants to buy one of these top floor pads as a second home could now save up to £99,750. The three penthouses currently available are located in the Sovereign Point building at Bath Riverside. But a shortening supply of brand new top floor pads in the world heritage city is likely to focus the attention even more for those wanting to enjoy all the trappings of their own oasis of calm close the bustling city centre. Danielle Simpson, sales manager at Crest Nicholson said: 'For the foreseeable future there aren't any new penthouse apartments being built in Bath and we don't know of any other development that has any planned either, especially on the banks of the river. 'The three that are currently available in Sovereign Point really are the last in line and our advice for anyone looking for this style of property as a second home is they can't hang about, especially with this offer in place. 'They are the perfect retreat to enjoy all that Bath and the surrounding area has to offer. With spectacular views out across the rooftops of the city, the specification is of the highest quality and is what makes them exclusive.'
Luxury at every turn Access to these three penthouses is through the beautifully appointed central atrium which stretches from the ground floor all the way up to the top of the building. Entering the penthouses, house hunters will be hit with a massive wow factor. The first floor comprises very spacious open plan, living, dining and kitchen areas which are flooded with natural light through the generous floor to ceiling windows. Designed for modern living, these stunning homes enjoy a sleek kitchen and integrated Siemens appliances, which include a stylish wine cooler and coffee machine. Offering luxury at every turn, the double bedrooms include fitted wardrobes and a contemporary en suite bathroom. The living areas provide access to the balconies that stretch the full width of each property as well as direct access to the secluded roof terraces, which comes via a glass-encased spiral staircase. This leads owners up and outside where they will be able to enjoy far reaching views across the rooftops of Bath and the surrounding countryside. The roof terraces have plenty of space for outside furniture, sun loungers and potted plants, making them a calm, private oasis in the heart of the city. There is also spacious storage so that outdoor furniture can be put away during the winter months. Each property also comes with two allocated parking spaces which are in the residents' underground car park. To find out more about the stamp duty offer please call 01225 463517 or visit www.bathriverside.co.uk
* penthouse prices start from £1 million

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:56:06 UTC
