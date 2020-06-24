Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crest Nicholson Holdings plc    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC

(CRST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crest Nicholson : forecasts steep fall in annual profit as pandemic hits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 02:49am EDT

British homebuilder Crest Nicholson on Wednesday posted a first-half pretax loss and said it expects annual adjusted pretax profit to fall around 60% to 70% due to coronavirus-led disruptions.

The company, which builds houses and flats across the southern half of England and the Midlands, expects annual adjusted pretax profit to be between 35 million pounds to 45 million pounds, against 121.1 million pounds reported in 2019.

"We cannot ignore the risks that COVID-19 presents to the UK housing market even if we cannot predict with certainty what the impact of those risks will be," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Truscott in a statement.

He said the company would delay the planned opening of another division and was targeting further reductions in costs.

To cope with the health crisis and shore up its finances, Crest had scrapped its dividend, furloughed three-quarters of its staff and secured a 300 million pound credit from a government scheme since the pandemic took hold.

It said it would reinstate its dividend "when appropriate".

Crest Nicholson reported first-half pretax loss of 51.2 million pounds compared with a profit of 64.4 million pounds a year earlier. The company said it expects second-half profit to be significantly higher than the first half's.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
02:49aCREST NICHOLSON : forecasts steep fall in annual profit as pandemic hits
RE
06/19CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
06/18CREST NICHOLSON : Covid Corporate Finance Facility
PU
04/09UK's Crest Nicholson furloughs three-fourths of staff as coronavirus hits ope..
RE
03/23CREST NICHOLSON : Further AGM Update
PU
03/20CREST NICHOLSON : Further AGM Update
PU
03/20CREST NICHOLSON : cancels dividend and outlook amid growing virus concerns
AQ
03/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises after BoE's new rescue measures, midcaps ..
RE
03/19CREST NICHOLSON : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/19CREST NICHOLSON : UK builder Crest cancels dividend, draws down credit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 710 M 888 M 888 M
Net income 2020 45,3 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net cash 2020 68,0 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 644 M 806 M 806 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 966
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 306,67 GBX
Last Close Price 250,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 95,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Martin Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iain G. T. Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Marshall Nicholson Chief Operating Officer & Director
Duncan John Cooper Group Finance Director & Director
Sharon Emma Flood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-41.92%806
D.R. HORTON, INC.6.92%20 504
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-21.56%16 497
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.58%13 372
PERSIMMON PLC-12.36%9 426
PULTEGROUP, INC.-9.48%9 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group