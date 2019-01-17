Log in
CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP
Crestwood Equity Partners LP : Announces Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

01/17/2019

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood” or “CEQP”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per limited partner unit ($2.40 annually) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. In addition, Crestwood announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2111 per Class A preferred equity unit ($0.8444 annually). Distributions will be made on February 14, 2019, to unitholders of record as of February 7, 2019.

Crestwood plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter 2018 and provide 2019 guidance on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, before the New York Stock Exchange opens for trading. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) that day to discuss the operating and financial results. The call will be broadcast live over the internet via audio webcast. Investors will be able to connect to the webcast via the “Investors” page of Crestwood’s website at www.crestwoodlp.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Houston, Texas, based Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream businesses in multiple shale resource plays across the United States. Crestwood Equity is engaged in the gathering, processing, treating, compression, storage and transportation of natural gas; storage, transportation, terminalling, and marketing of NGLs; gathering, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil; and gathering and disposal of produced water.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. These risks and assumptions are described in Crestwood’s annual reports on Form 10-K and other reports that are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

Tax Notice to Foreign Investors

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of Crestwood’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Crestwood’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Crestwood, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 910 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Net income 2018 -21,4 M
Debt 2018 1 692 M
Yield 2018 7,70%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 2 221 M
Technical analysis trends CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Phillips Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Heath Deneke COO & President-Pipeline Services Group
Robert T. Halpin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Sherman Director
Warren H. Gfeller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP11.72%2 221
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.10%303 310
BP4.04%134 457
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES1.31%100 922
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.73%96 253
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.6.92%48 944
