CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOB

(CRES)
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IIIQ 2020

06/12/2020

Institutional Presentation

IIIQ 2020

1

LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY IN LATAM

Managing an approximately 800,000 has portfolioin Argentina, Bolivia, Braziland Paraguay.

PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the portfolio.

Management of great experience and unique skills.

CRESUD AT A GLANCE

D OIN G AGRIBUSIN ESS AN D REAL ESTAT E

LISTED BOTH IN BUENOS

AIRES AND NEW YORK

Since 1960 in Buenos Aires (BYMA:CRES)

Since 1997 in New York (NASDAQ:CRESY)

CONTROLLER OF IRSA

Largest diversified real estate company in Argentina with assets in the US and Israel.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

*

100%

100%

36.9%

36.9%

62.4%

Farms in

Farms in

Farms in

Farms in

ARGENTINA

BOLIVIA

BRASIL

PARAGUAY

Through

100%

50.1%

22.3%

80.7%

100%

83.7%

29.9%

Indirectly

Directly and Indirectly

8.5%

46.0%

68.8%

40.2%

26.0%

+7.1% in swaps

34.9%

*CRESUD additionally owns 2.6% of IRCP shares

HISTORY AND CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD

8 3 Y EARS HISTORY D OIN G AGRIBUSIN ESS

~800k ha

(owned+leased)

IPO

USD 276 MM

2006

Follow on

1997

USD 92 MM

New Management

Mr.Eduardo Elsztain - Chairman

Follow on

USD 288 MM

2012

2008

17

USD BN

ISSUED

2019

Mr.Alejandro Elsztain - CEO

Follow on

USD 64 MM

1994

200TRANSACTIONS

1960

13LISTED COMPANIES

1936

NON-DEFAULT HISTORY

Foundation

Even in the worst Argentinean crisis

(2001)

4

FARMING

WE PRODUCE CROPS, SUGARCANE

AND MEAT IN THE REGION

We promote productivity improvementsby investing in

new technologiessuch as high-yied, genetically modified seed, direct sowing techniques, machinery and renewable energy

~400th ha

~250th ha

PRODUCTIVE IN THE REGION

PLANTED AREA

~800th ton

REGIONAL CROP PRODUCTION

PREMIUM MEATPACKING PLANT

Capacity:

LA PAMPA - ARGENTINA

9.500 monthly heads

Exports licenses:

100%

UE, America & Asia (including China)

BUSINESS MODEL

D IV E RSIFIED AN D REGION AL

REAL ESTATE

PIONEERS IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

BUSINESS IN LATINOAMERICA

Proven track record in theacquisition, appreciation and

sale of farmsin its optimum productive level

Urban

Valuecreation

Agriculture

Specialties

Cattle

Unproductive land

Time

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

LEADING AGRICULTURAL BROKER

IN ARGENTINA

50,1%

CRESUD STAKE

PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMECE

PLATFORM

22,3%

CRESUD STAKE

CRESUD STAKE

REGIONAL FARMLAND PORTFOLIO

4%

Brasil

128,781 ha

18%

40%

10%

Hectares

56%

866,458

11%

(Owned & Leased)

Bolivia

9,875 ha

1%

Paraguay

48%

52%

59,490 ha

28%

8%

Argentina

536,593 ha

73%

51%

60%

40%

6

PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN AND PLANTED AREA

OWN + LEASED HA

CROP BREAKDOWN

(Consolidated Th.)

(FY 20E)

867

+29

885

13%

12%

237

265

51%

630

620

24%

FY 19

FY 20E

Soybean

Corn

Sugarcane

Others

+9.3%

Historical

PLANTED SURFACE

Record

271

(Th. Has)

248

10

Paraguay

8

14

Bolivia

200

202

212

213

205

15

199

183

179

95

108

Brazil

142

141

74

82

65

131

139

36

47

46

37

44

36

49

Argentina

23

37

16

23

FY 95 FY 96 FY 97 FY 98 FY 99 FY 00 FY 01 FY 02 FY 03 FY 04 FY 05 FY 06 FY 07 FY 08 FY 09 FY 10 FY 11 FY 12 FY 13 FY 14 FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20

7

COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY

P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S

SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL

Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties.

Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others.

Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice.

FARMS ACCESS CONTROL

Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm).

SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS

Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings.

REDUCED TRANSPORT USE

The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use.

the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too.

CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING

Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions

Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility

In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered

by the National Government to ensure

the provision of basic supplies and food.

8

GOOD FARMING PROSPECTS FOR 2020 CAMPAIGN

CROP PRODUCTION

Th. tn

Paraguay

Bolivia

+1.3%

Brazil

Argentina

812

833

24

29

8

24

536

203

315

21 23

116

557

486

376

FY18

FY19

FY20E

SUGARCANE PRODUCTION

Tn/ha

Bolivia

+13.2%

Brazil

2,373

2,150

186

1,898

146

67

1,831

2,004

2,187

EXPECTED CROP YIELDS

Tn/ha

6.3

6.2

5.5

2.6

2.9

2.7

Soybean

FY18

FY19

FY20E

MEAT PRODUCTION

Th. Tn & Th units

Beef cattle production (Th. Tn)

Cattle Heads (Th)

107

103

98

8.7

2,0

8,7

8,7

7,0

Recent ~20%

84cattle stock sale in

Argentina

16

3

FY18

FY19

FY20E

IIIQ18

IIIQ19

IIIQ20

9

FARMLAND SALES

M ARCH 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

9M20 Partial

Jatobá

Alto Taquarí

Sales

Date of sale

IQ20 (Sep 19)

IIQ20 (Oct 19)

IVQ20 (Jun 20)

Area (hectares)

Total: 1,134 ha

Total: 85 ha

Total: 105 ha

Productive: 893 ha

Productive: 65 ha

Productive: 105 ha

Acquisition Price +

BRL 1.7 MM

BRL 1.2 MM

BRL 1.3 MM

CAPEX

Nominal Sale Price

302 bags/ha

1,100 bags/ha

1,100 bags/ha

BRL 22.7 MM

BRL 5.5 MM

BRL 11.0 MM

IRR (BRL - USD)

14.7% - 7.0%

21.4% - 13.0%

21.1% - 14.4%

MT

BA

Alto Taquarí

Jatobá

(Jaborandi)

FARMLAND SALES 10 YRS EVOLUTION

134

(USD million)

PROFIT

72

BOOK VALUE

62

67

28

46

34

26

60

21

21

62

20

39

14

11

34

5

13

13

12

14

10

8

3

7

7

7

1

-

1

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20E

10

FARMLAND DEVELOPMENT & SALE CASES

A D D I N G V A L U E T O T H E L A N D

LOS POZOS

Salta - Argentina

AGRORIEGO

San Luis - Argentina

CREMAQ

Piaui - Brasil

1995

Acquisition 240,000 ha

USD 10/ha

1997

Acquisition

7,052 ha

USD 700/ha

2006

Acquisition

32,702 ha

BRL 42 mm

Investment

Cattle

USD 250/ha

Crop

USD 650/ha

Investment

Technology

USD 2,000/ha

Investment

CAPEX

BRL 33 mm

Current

valuation Cattle land

USD1,500/ha

Crop land

USD 2.500/ha

Current

valuation

USD 10.000/ha

2015

Sale Value

BRL 233 mm

LARGEST FARMLAND APPRECIATION CASE IN ARGENTINA

HIGHEST

PRODUCTIVITY

CASE IN

ARGENTINA

LARGEST

FARMLAND SALE

IN BRASIL

11

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G Y AGT ECH

Market share in trading

2009 2019

maíz2.0% 5.0%

trigo1.2% 2.9%

soja0.7% 3.6%

LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA

Brokerage

Trading

Derivatives

Gathering

Exports

Consultory

Specialities

Portfolio management

Logistics

Training

Evolution of Tonnes traded

5.500

(Th. tn)

122

259

558

618

655

735

1.259

1.487

1.733

1.684

2.001

2.241

3.030

3.307

3.940

5.132

2.546

PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

The world most visited agribusiness platform

~35 mm monthly visits & 950 th. Monthly contacts

2020

LATAM EXPANSION 2018-2020

Monthly visits (Th.)

Monthly contacts

Revenues (USD)

+92%

944.622

2.776.121

2020

33.796

+106%

2018

+139%

492.954

1.520.956

1.348.926

2019

2019

14.160

315.921

2019

8.781

2019

dec-17

dec-18

dec-19

dec-17

dec-18

dec-19

dec-17

dec-18

dec-19

2019

Central Hub

INVESTMENT IN IRSA

ARGE N T INA BUSIN ESS CE N T E R

SHOPPING MALLS

HOTELS

OFFICE BUILDINGS

LAND RESERVES

15 Shopping Malls

3 Hotels

8 Office Buildings + 1 under

19 Land plots

322k sqm GLA

development

79k sqm

20 mm sqm

95.0% occupancy

115k sqm GLA

68.1% occupancy

67% BA City Market Share

97.1% A+ & A occupancy

~12% A+ BA City Market Share

IRSA COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

ARGE N T INA BUSIN ESS CE N T E R

High income Area

Mid Income Area

Low Income Area

Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center

AAA Location

Back Office Center

200 Della Paolera

(FY 2020)

EBITDA est.

~USD 10-12 MM

14

ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER

CURRE N T CORP ORAT E ST RUCT URE

Directly or indirectly*

100%

83.7%

Aaron Kaufman

Doron Cohen

new CEO

new CEO

May-20

Mar-20

20.2%

100%

8.5%**

68.8%

46.0%

68.8%

40.6%

61.1%

26.0%

Energy

Tourism

Insurance

Financial

Telecommunications

Real Estate

Agriculture

Technology

Supermarkets

+ 7.1% through

investments

swap transactions.

29.9%*

100%**

*PBC recently sold

**PBC signed an

5% of its stake in

agreement to sell ISPRO

GAV YAM

for NIS 800MM

Rental Properties

Rental Properties

* There is a nonrecourse intercompany loan between Dolphin (borrower) and IDB (lender) due to the transference of DIC shares. This loan is guaranteed with DIC shares sold.

15

** Direct stake.

ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER

D IC M AIN SUBSID IARIES

LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANIES

  • 1.2 million rental sqm across Israel
  • 680,000 sqm in land reserves
  • 142,000 sqm in USA

LEADER SUPERMARKET COMPANY

  • 338 stores in Israel
  • Owner of a real estate portfolio of ~NIS 3 bn
  • Own brand: 25% of total sales
  • Online sale: 14% of total sales

MAIN PRODUCER AND EXPORTER OF CITRICS AND AVOCADO

  • Main avocado supplier in the northern hemisphere to Europe
  • 3.610 hectares under operation

LEADER TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP

  • ~3 million subscribers
  • 26% market share
  • ISP service for 685,000 houses
  • More than 195,000 TV subscribers

LEADER IN INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES IN EARLY STAGE

  • Specialized in medical devices, cybersecurity and information technology

COVID-19: NEUTRAL IMPACT

Normal operations in office and logistics segments

Recent reopening of malls

COVID-19: SHORT TERM POSITIVE IMPACT

Record sales with strong online growth

Trend expected to remain in IIQ20 (april-june)

COVID-19: NET POSITIVE IMPACT

Business operating almost normally

Increase of products' prices due to lower supply and sustainable demand. Direct sale to supermarkets.

COVID-19: NEGATIVE PARTIAL IMPACT

Moderate decrease in revenues mainly due to roaming and sale of devices.

Reduction of labor costs for suspensions and marketing expenses.

COVID-19: NO IMPACT IN THE SHORT TERM

16

Financials

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

L A S T 2 F I S C A L Y E A R S

84

Agribusiness Adj. EBITDA

585

Consolidated Adj. EBITDA

(Avge 2 years)

(Avge 2 years)

Others

Urban Argentina

Agribusiness

6%

25%

Farmland sales

14%

40%

Adj. EBITDA

Consolidated

Adj. EBITDA

Agribusiness

93

(Avge 2 years)

75

(Avge 2 years)

585

84

Farming

54%

Urban Israel

61%

FY 18

FY 19

18

Description

Amount

Maturity

Banking debt

168.4

Series XXIV

73.6

Nov 2020

Series XXVI

17.0

Jan 2021

Series XXV

59.6

Apr 2021

Series XXVIII

27.5

Apr 2021

Series XXVII

5.7

Jul 2021

Series XXIII

113.0

Feb 2023

GROSS DEBT

464.9

Cash & Equivalents

35.6

NET DEBT

429.3

DEBT PROFILE

M ARCH 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION

429.3Stand Alone Net Debt

A

Local credit Rating

AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

197.5

113.0

74.4

80.0

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

SUBSEQUENT ISSUANCE

On June 9, 2020, CRESUD issued Series XXIX USD linked in the local capital markets

  • Amount: USD 83 MM
  • Rate: 3.5% fixed
  • Maturity: December 9, 2021

Proceeds will be mainly used to refinance short term liabilities

19

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 21:02:03 UTC
