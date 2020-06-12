Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IIIQ 2020 0 06/12/2020 | 05:03pm EDT Send by mail :

LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY IN LATAM Managing an approximately 800,000 has portfolioin Argentina, Bolivia, Braziland Paraguay. PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the portfolio. Management of great experience and unique skills. CRESUD AT A GLANCE D OIN G AGRIBUSIN ESS AN D REAL ESTAT E LISTED BOTH IN BUENOS AIRES AND NEW YORK Since 1960 in Buenos Aires (BYMA:CRES) Since 1997 in New York (NASDAQ:CRESY) CONTROLLER OF IRSA Largest diversified real estate company in Argentina with assets in the US and Israel. CORPORATE STRUCTURE * 100% 100% 36.9% 36.9% 62.4% Farms in Farms in Farms in Farms in ARGENTINA BOLIVIA BRASIL PARAGUAY Through 100% 50.1% 22.3% 80.7% 100% 83.7% 29.9% Indirectly Directly and Indirectly 8.5% 46.0% 68.8% 40.2% 26.0% +7.1% in swaps 34.9% *CRESUD additionally owns 2.6% of IRCP shares HISTORY AND CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD 8 3 Y EARS HISTORY D OIN G AGRIBUSIN ESS ~800k ha (owned+leased) IPO USD 276 MM 2006 Follow on 1997 USD 92 MM New Management Mr.Eduardo Elsztain - Chairman Follow on USD 288 MM 2012 2008 17 USD BN ISSUED 2019 Mr.Alejandro Elsztain - CEO Follow on USD 64 MM 1994 200TRANSACTIONS 1960 13LISTED COMPANIES 1936 NON-DEFAULT HISTORY Foundation Even in the worst Argentinean crisis (2001) 4 FARMING WE PRODUCE CROPS, SUGARCANE AND MEAT IN THE REGION We promote productivity improvementsby investing in new technologiessuch as high-yied, genetically modified seed, direct sowing techniques, machinery and renewable energy ~400th ha ~250th ha PRODUCTIVE IN THE REGION PLANTED AREA ~800th ton REGIONAL CROP PRODUCTION PREMIUM MEATPACKING PLANT Capacity: LA PAMPA - ARGENTINA 9.500 monthly heads Exports licenses: 100% UE, America & Asia (including China) BUSINESS MODEL D IV E RSIFIED AN D REGION AL REAL ESTATE PIONEERS IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE BUSINESS IN LATINOAMERICA Proven track record in theacquisition, appreciation and sale of farmsin its optimum productive level Urban Valuecreation Agriculture Specialties Cattle Unproductive land Time AGRICULTURAL SERVICES LEADING AGRICULTURAL BROKER IN ARGENTINA 50,1% CRESUD STAKE PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMECE PLATFORM 22,3% CRESUD STAKE CRESUD STAKE REGIONAL FARMLAND PORTFOLIO 4% Brasil 128,781 ha 18% 40% 10% Hectares 56% 866,458 11% (Owned & Leased) Bolivia 9,875 ha 1% Paraguay 48% 52% 59,490 ha 28% 8% Argentina 536,593 ha 73% 51% 60% 40% 6 PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN AND PLANTED AREA OWN + LEASED HA CROP BREAKDOWN (Consolidated Th.) (FY 20E) 867 +29 885 13% 12% 237 265 51% 630 620 24% FY 19 FY 20E Soybean Corn Sugarcane Others +9.3% Historical PLANTED SURFACE Record 271 (Th. Has) 248 10 Paraguay 8 14 Bolivia 200 202 212 213 205 15 199 183 179 95 108 Brazil 142 141 74 82 65 131 139 36 47 46 37 44 36 49 Argentina 23 37 16 23 FY 95 FY 96 FY 97 FY 98 FY 99 FY 00 FY 01 FY 02 FY 03 FY 04 FY 05 FY 06 FY 07 FY 08 FY 09 FY 10 FY 11 FY 12 FY 13 FY 14 FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 7 COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties. Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others. Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice. FARMS ACCESS CONTROL Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm). SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings. REDUCED TRANSPORT USE The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use. the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too. CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered by the National Government to ensure the provision of basic supplies and food. 8 GOOD FARMING PROSPECTS FOR 2020 CAMPAIGN CROP PRODUCTION Th. tn Paraguay Bolivia +1.3% Brazil Argentina 812 833 24 29 8 24 536 203 315 21 23 116 557 486 376 FY18 FY19 FY20E SUGARCANE PRODUCTION Tn/ha Bolivia +13.2% Brazil 2,373 2,150 186 1,898 146 67 1,831 2,004 2,187 EXPECTED CROP YIELDS Tn/ha 6.3 6.2 5.5 2.6 2.9 2.7 Soybean FY18 FY19 FY20E MEAT PRODUCTION Th. Tn & Th units Beef cattle production (Th. Tn) Cattle Heads (Th) 107 103 98 8.7 2,0 8,7 8,7 7,0 Recent ~20% 84cattle stock sale in Argentina 16 3 FY18 FY19 FY20E IIIQ18 IIIQ19 IIIQ20 9 FARMLAND SALES M ARCH 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 9M20 Partial Jatobá Alto Taquarí Sales Date of sale IQ20 (Sep 19) IIQ20 (Oct 19) IVQ20 (Jun 20) Area (hectares) Total: 1,134 ha Total: 85 ha Total: 105 ha Productive: 893 ha Productive: 65 ha Productive: 105 ha Acquisition Price + BRL 1.7 MM BRL 1.2 MM BRL 1.3 MM CAPEX Nominal Sale Price 302 bags/ha 1,100 bags/ha 1,100 bags/ha BRL 22.7 MM BRL 5.5 MM BRL 11.0 MM IRR (BRL - USD) 14.7% - 7.0% 21.4% - 13.0% 21.1% - 14.4% MT BA Alto Taquarí Jatobá (Jaborandi) FARMLAND SALES 10 YRS EVOLUTION 134 (USD million) PROFIT 72 BOOK VALUE 62 67 28 46 34 26 60 21 21 62 20 39 14 11 34 5 13 13 12 14 10 8 3 7 7 7 1 - 1 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20E 10 FARMLAND DEVELOPMENT & SALE CASES A D D I N G V A L U E T O T H E L A N D LOS POZOS Salta - Argentina AGRORIEGO San Luis - Argentina CREMAQ Piaui - Brasil 1995 Acquisition 240,000 ha USD 10/ha 1997 Acquisition 7,052 ha USD 700/ha 2006 Acquisition 32,702 ha BRL 42 mm Investment Cattle USD 250/ha Crop USD 650/ha Investment Technology USD 2,000/ha Investment CAPEX BRL 33 mm Current valuation Cattle land USD1,500/ha Crop land USD 2.500/ha Current valuation USD 10.000/ha 2015 Sale Value BRL 233 mm LARGEST FARMLAND APPRECIATION CASE IN ARGENTINA HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY CASE IN ARGENTINA LARGEST FARMLAND SALE IN BRASIL 11 AGRICULTURAL SERVICES T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G Y AGT ECH Market share in trading 2009 2019 maíz2.0% 5.0% trigo1.2% 2.9% soja0.7% 3.6% LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA • Brokerage • Trading • Derivatives • Gathering • Exports • Consultory • Specialities • Portfolio management • Logistics • Training Evolution of Tonnes traded 5.500 (Th. tn) 122 259 558 618 655 735 1.259 1.487 1.733 1.684 2.001 2.241 3.030 3.307 3.940 5.132 2.546 PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM •The world most visited agribusiness platform •~35 mm monthly visits & 950 th. Monthly contacts 2020 LATAM EXPANSION 2018-2020 Monthly visits (Th.) Monthly contacts Revenues (USD) +92% 944.622 2.776.121 2020 33.796 +106% 2018 +139% 492.954 1.520.956 1.348.926 2019 2019 14.160 315.921 2019 8.781 2019 dec-17 dec-18 dec-19 dec-17 dec-18 dec-19 dec-17 dec-18 dec-19 2019 Central Hub INVESTMENT IN IRSA ARGE N T INA BUSIN ESS CE N T E R SHOPPING MALLS HOTELS OFFICE BUILDINGS LAND RESERVES • 15 Shopping Malls • 3 Hotels • 8 Office Buildings + 1 under • 19 Land plots • 322k sqm GLA development • 79k sqm • 20 mm sqm • 95.0% occupancy • 115k sqm GLA • 68.1% occupancy •67% BA City Market Share • 97.1% A+ & A occupancy •~12% A+ BA City Market Share IRSA COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES ARGE N T INA BUSIN ESS CE N T E R High income Area Mid Income Area Low Income Area Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center AAA Location Back Office Center 200 Della Paolera (FY 2020) EBITDA est. ~USD 10-12 MM 14 ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER CURRE N T CORP ORAT E ST RUCT URE Directly or indirectly* 100% 83.7% Aaron Kaufman Doron Cohen new CEO new CEO May-20 Mar-20 20.2% 100% 8.5%** 68.8% 46.0% 68.8% 40.6% 61.1% 26.0% Energy Tourism Insurance Financial Telecommunications Real Estate Agriculture Technology Supermarkets + 7.1% through investments swap transactions. 29.9%* 100%** *PBC recently sold **PBC signed an 5% of its stake in agreement to sell ISPRO GAV YAM for NIS 800MM Rental Properties Rental Properties * There is a nonrecourse intercompany loan between Dolphin (borrower) and IDB (lender) due to the transference of DIC shares. This loan is guaranteed with DIC shares sold. 15 ** Direct stake. ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER D IC M AIN SUBSID IARIES LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANIES 1.2 million rental sqm across Israel

680,000 sqm in land reserves

142,000 sqm in USA LEADER SUPERMARKET COMPANY 338 stores in Israel

Owner of a real estate portfolio of ~NIS 3 bn

Own brand: 25% of total sales

Online sale: 14% of total sales MAIN PRODUCER AND EXPORTER OF CITRICS AND AVOCADO Main avocado supplier in the northern hemisphere to Europe

3.610 hectares under operation LEADER TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP ~3 million subscribers

26% market share

ISP service for 685,000 houses

More than 195,000 TV subscribers LEADER IN INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES IN EARLY STAGE Specialized in medical devices, cybersecurity and information technology COVID-19: NEUTRAL IMPACT Normal operations in office and logistics segments Recent reopening of malls COVID-19: SHORT TERM POSITIVE IMPACT Record sales with strong online growth Trend expected to remain in IIQ20 (april-june) COVID-19: NET POSITIVE IMPACT Business operating almost normally Increase of products' prices due to lower supply and sustainable demand. Direct sale to supermarkets. COVID-19: NEGATIVE PARTIAL IMPACT Moderate decrease in revenues mainly due to roaming and sale of devices. Reduction of labor costs for suspensions and marketing expenses. COVID-19: NO IMPACT IN THE SHORT TERM 16 Financials OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE L A S T 2 F I S C A L Y E A R S 84 Agribusiness Adj. EBITDA 585 Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (Avge 2 years) (Avge 2 years) Others Urban Argentina Agribusiness 6% 25% Farmland sales 14% 40% Adj. EBITDA Consolidated Adj. EBITDA Agribusiness 93 (Avge 2 years) 75 (Avge 2 years) 585 84 Farming 54% Urban Israel 61% FY 18 FY 19 18 Description Amount Maturity Banking debt 168.4 Series XXIV 73.6 Nov 2020 Series XXVI 17.0 Jan 2021 Series XXV 59.6 Apr 2021 Series XXVIII 27.5 Apr 2021 Series XXVII 5.7 Jul 2021 Series XXIII 113.0 Feb 2023 GROSS DEBT 464.9 Cash & Equivalents 35.6 NET DEBT 429.3 DEBT PROFILE M ARCH 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION 429.3Stand Alone Net Debt A Local credit Rating AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE 197.5 113.0 74.4 80.0 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 SUBSEQUENT ISSUANCE On June 9, 2020, CRESUD issued Series XXIX USD linked in the local capital markets Amount: USD 83 MM

Rate: 3.5% fixed

Maturity: December 9, 2021 Proceeds will be mainly used to refinance short term liabilities 19 Attachments Original document

