Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IIIQ 2020

COVID-19 AGRIBUSINESS WORKING AS ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY
P ROTOCOL USE D BY CRESUD IN IT S FARM S
SECURITY AND HYGIENE PROTOCOL
Security protocols and action procedures when identifying people with symptoms, applicable to own personnel and third parties.
Implementation of safe work measures: safety distances, sectorization, dining shifts, use of face masks, increased frequency of cleaning, among others.
Use of technological means to spread training material and medical advice.
FARMS ACCESS CONTROL
Implementation of controls at the accesses to the farms carried out by nurses and / or surveillance personnel (control of body temperature of all the personnel and a disinfecting spray system for all type of equipment or vehicle that enters the farm).
SUSPENSION OF FARMS VISITS
Suspension of trips and technical visits to the farms. The monitoring of the campaign is carried out in virtual form, through work meetings.
REDUCED TRANSPORT USE
The company's vehicles are used at 50% of their capacity to transport personnel and with certain measures regarding their use.
the transportation of employees living in the vicinity of the field has been reduced at 50% of their capacity too.
CHANGES IN THE WAY OF WORKING
Teleworking was implemented in different positions and functions
Some third-party work is now provided by own staff, due to less accessibility
In this way, Cresud supports the measures ordered
by the National Government to ensure
the provision of basic supplies and food.
GOOD FARMING PROSPECTS FOR 2020 CAMPAIGN
CROP PRODUCTION
Th. tn
Paraguay
Bolivia
+1.3%
Brazil
Argentina
812
833
24
29
8
24
536
203
315
21 23
116
557
486
376
FY18
FY19
FY20E
SUGARCANE PRODUCTION
Tn/ha
Bolivia
+13.2%
Brazil
2,373
2,150
186
1,898
146
67
1,831
2,004
2,187
EXPECTED CROP YIELDS
Tn/ha
6.3
6.2
5.5
2.6
2.9
2.7
Soybean
FY18
FY19
FY20E
MEAT PRODUCTION
Th. Tn & Th units
Beef cattle production (Th. Tn)
Cattle Heads (Th)
107
103
98
8.7
2,0
8,7
8,7
7,0
Recent ~20%
84cattle stock sale in
Argentina
16
3
FY18
FY19
FY20E
IIIQ18
IIIQ19
IIIQ20
FARMLAND SALES
M ARCH 3 1 , 2 0 2 0
9M20 Partial
Jatobá
Alto Taquarí
Sales
Date of sale
IQ20 (Sep 19)
IIQ20 (Oct 19)
IVQ20 (Jun 20)
Area (hectares)
Total: 1,134 ha
Total: 85 ha
Total: 105 ha
Productive: 893 ha
Productive: 65 ha
Productive: 105 ha
Acquisition Price +
BRL 1.7 MM
BRL 1.2 MM
BRL 1.3 MM
CAPEX
Nominal Sale Price
302 bags/ha
1,100 bags/ha
1,100 bags/ha
BRL 22.7 MM
BRL 5.5 MM
BRL 11.0 MM
IRR (BRL - USD)
14.7% - 7.0%
21.4% - 13.0%
21.1% - 14.4%
MT
BA
Alto Taquarí
Jatobá
(Jaborandi)
FARMLAND SALES 10 YRS EVOLUTION
(USD million)
PROFIT
72
BOOK VALUE
62
67
28
46
34
26
60
21
21
62
20
39
14
11
34
5
13
13
12
14
10
8
3
7
7
7
1
-
1
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20E
FARMLAND DEVELOPMENT & SALE CASES
A D D I N G V A L U E T O T H E L A N D
LOS POZOS
Salta - Argentina
AGRORIEGO
San Luis - Argentina
CREMAQ
Piaui - Brasil
1995
Acquisition 240,000 ha
USD 10/ha
1997
Acquisition
7,052 ha
USD 700/ha
2006
Acquisition
32,702 ha
BRL 42 mm
Investment
Cattle
USD 250/ha
Crop
USD 650/ha
Investment
Technology
USD 2,000/ha
Investment
CAPEX
BRL 33 mm
Current
valuation Cattle land
USD1,500/ha
Crop land
USD 2.500/ha
Current
valuation
USD 10.000/ha
2015
Sale Value
BRL 233 mm
LARGEST FARMLAND APPRECIATION CASE IN ARGENTINA
HIGHEST
PRODUCTIVITY
CASE IN
ARGENTINA
LARGEST
FARMLAND SALE
IN BRASIL
AGRICULTURAL SERVICES
T RAD ING, GAT HE RIN G Y AGT ECH
Market share in trading
2009 2019
maíz2.0% 5.0%
trigo1.2% 2.9%
soja0.7% 3.6%
LEADING GRAIN BROKER IN ARGENTINA
•
Brokerage
•
Trading
•
Derivatives
•
Gathering
•
Exports
•
Consultory
•
Specialities
•
Portfolio management
•
Logistics
•
Training
Evolution of Tonnes traded
5.500
(Th. tn)
122
259
558
618
655
735
1.259
1.487
1.733
1.684
2.001
2.241
3.030
3.307
3.940
5.132
2.546
PIONEER AGRIBUSINESS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
•The world most visited agribusiness platform
•~35 mm monthly visits & 950 th. Monthly contacts
2020
LATAM EXPANSION 2018-2020
Monthly visits (Th.)
Monthly contacts
Revenues (USD)
+92%
944.622
2.776.121
2020
33.796
+106%
2018
+139%
492.954
1.520.956
1.348.926
2019
2019
14.160
315.921
2019
8.781
2019
dec-17
dec-18
dec-19
dec-17
dec-18
dec-19
dec-17
dec-18
dec-19
2019
Central Hub
INVESTMENT IN IRSA
ARGE N T INA BUSIN ESS CE N T E R
SHOPPING MALLS
HOTELS
OFFICE BUILDINGS
LAND RESERVES
•
15 Shopping Malls
•
3 Hotels
•
8 Office Buildings + 1 under
•
19 Land plots
•
322k sqm GLA
development
•
79k sqm
•
20 mm sqm
•
95.0% occupancy
•
115k sqm GLA
•
68.1% occupancy
•67% BA City Market Share
•
97.1% A+ & A occupancy
•~12% A+ BA City Market Share
IRSA COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES
ARGE N T INA BUSIN ESS CE N T E R
High income Area
Mid Income Area
Low Income Area
Expanding Corporate North Area Business Center
AAA Location
Back Office Center
200 Della Paolera
(FY 2020)
EBITDA est.
~USD 10-12 MM
ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER
CURRE N T CORP ORAT E ST RUCT URE
Directly or indirectly*
100%
83.7%
Aaron Kaufman
Doron Cohen
new CEO
new CEO
May-20
Mar-20
20.2%
100%
8.5%**
68.8%
46.0%
68.8%
40.6%
61.1%
26.0%
Energy
Tourism
Insurance
Financial
Telecommunications
Real Estate
Agriculture
Technology
Supermarkets
+ 7.1% through
investments
swap transactions.
29.9%*
100%**
*PBC recently sold
**PBC signed an
5% of its stake in
agreement to sell ISPRO
GAV YAM
for NIS 800MM
Rental Properties
Rental Properties
* There is a nonrecourse intercompany loan between Dolphin (borrower) and IDB (lender) due to the transference of DIC shares. This loan is guaranteed with DIC shares sold.
** Direct stake.
ISRAEL BUSINESS CENTER
D IC M AIN SUBSID IARIES
LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANIES
1.2 million rental sqm across Israel
680,000 sqm in land reserves
142,000 sqm in USA
LEADER SUPERMARKET COMPANY
338 stores in Israel
Owner of a real estate portfolio of ~NIS 3 bn
Own brand: 25% of total sales
Online sale: 14% of total sales
MAIN PRODUCER AND EXPORTER OF CITRICS AND AVOCADO
Main avocado supplier in the northern hemisphere to Europe
3.610 hectares under operation
LEADER TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP
~3 million subscribers
26% market share
ISP service for 685,000 houses
More than 195,000 TV subscribers
LEADER IN INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES IN EARLY STAGE
Specialized in medical devices, cybersecurity and information technology
COVID-19: NEUTRAL IMPACT
Normal operations in office and logistics segments
Recent reopening of malls
COVID-19: SHORT TERM POSITIVE IMPACT
Record sales with strong online growth
Trend expected to remain in IIQ20 (april-june)
COVID-19: NET POSITIVE IMPACT
Business operating almost normally
Increase of products' prices due to lower supply and sustainable demand. Direct sale to supermarkets.
COVID-19: NEGATIVE PARTIAL IMPACT
Moderate decrease in revenues mainly due to roaming and sale of devices.
Reduction of labor costs for suspensions and marketing expenses.
COVID-19: NO IMPACT IN THE SHORT TERM
Financials
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
L A S T 2 F I S C A L Y E A R S
84
Agribusiness Adj. EBITDA
585
Consolidated Adj. EBITDA
(Avge 2 years)
(Avge 2 years)
Others
Urban Argentina
Agribusiness
6%
25%
Farmland sales
14%
40%
Adj. EBITDA
Consolidated
Adj. EBITDA
Agribusiness
93
(Avge 2 years)
75
(Avge 2 years)
585
84
Farming
54%
Urban Israel
61%
FY 18
FY 19
Description
Amount
Maturity
Banking debt
168.4
Series XXIV
73.6
Nov 2020
Series XXVI
17.0
Jan 2021
Series XXV
59.6
Apr 2021
Series XXVIII
27.5
Apr 2021
Series XXVII
5.7
Jul 2021
Series XXIII
113.0
Feb 2023
GROSS DEBT
464.9
Cash & Equivalents
35.6
NET DEBT
429.3
DEBT PROFILE
M ARCH 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 - USD M ILLION
429.3Stand Alone Net Debt
A
Local credit Rating
AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE
197.5
113.0
74.4
80.0
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
SUBSEQUENT ISSUANCE
On June 9, 2020, CRESUD issued Series XXIX USD linked in the local capital markets
Amount: USD 83 MM
Rate: 3.5% fixed
Maturity: December 9, 2021
Proceeds will be mainly used to refinance short term liabilities
