CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOB

(CRES)
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Local Bond Issuance - June

05/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT

The Company releases the information related to its new bond issuance.

Find in the link below all the documents related to the offering in Argentina:

Click Here

The public auction will take place on wednesday June 3rd, from 10am to 4pm BA Time and the settlement will be on June 9th.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 13:44:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 82 665 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net income 2019 -18 749 M -275 M -275 M
Net Debt 2019 229 B 3 347 M 3 347 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,17x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18 773 M 274 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 83,00 ARS
Last Close Price 38,40 ARS
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 116%
Managers
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Jorge Oscar Fernández Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA-26.79%292
WALMART INC.4.08%350 501
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.03%34 027
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.82%30 915
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-19.85%19 903
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED25.57%19 753
