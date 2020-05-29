|
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Local Bond Issuance - June
05/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT
The Company releases the information related to its new bond issuance.
Find in the link below all the documents related to the offering in Argentina:
Click Here
The public auction will take place on wednesday June 3rd, from 10am to 4pm BA Time and the settlement will be on June 9th.
Latest news on CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA CO
|Sales 2019
82 665 M
1 210 M
1 210 M
|Net income 2019
-18 749 M
-275 M
-275 M
|Net Debt 2019
229 B
3 347 M
3 347 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|-1,17x
|Yield 2019
|-
|Capitalization
|
18 773 M
274 M
275 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|3,68x
|EV / Sales 2019
|3,03x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|61,0%
|Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
83,00 ARS
|Last Close Price
38,40 ARS
|Spread / Highest target
116%
|Spread / Average Target
116%
|Spread / Lowest Target
116%