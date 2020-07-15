Log in
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Partial Sale Jatobá Field - Brasilagro

07/15/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

The company published a Material Fact in relation to the partial sale of Jatoba field of its subsidiary Brasilagro

The Company announced today that on July 14, 2020 its subsidiary Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("BrasilAgro") reported the sale of a fraction of 1,875 hectares (1,500 productive hectares) of Jatobá farm located in Jaborandi, State of Bahia, keeping the ownership of 14,390 hectares.


The transaction was set at a price of 300 soybean bags per productive hectare or BRL 45 million, of which BRL 5 million has been already collected. In August BRL 3.5 million will be collected and the remaining balance in 6 annual installments.


The fraction sold had a book value of BRL 3.7 million (cost of acquisition plus investments made) and the IRR in BRL reached 14.3%.


To date, CRESUD's direct and indirect stake in BrasilAgro is 33.6% of its share capital.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 17:45:06 UTC
