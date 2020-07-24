Log in
CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST

07/24/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Conference call time in body of this release dated July 21, 2020, should read: 4:30 PM EST (instead of 5:30 PM EST).

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2020 financial results conference call on August 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The Company changed its normal reporting date to accommodate a request from the analyst who covers the Company. The analyst has a conflict, as several competitors to the Company have reporting dates the same week the Company previously reported.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 844-369-8770 and 862-298-0840 for international participants. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo. A replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2020 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 35625.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a ``safe harbor'' for such forward-looking statements. The words, ``believe,'' ``expect,'' ``anticipate,'' ``estimate,'' ``will'' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Steven G. Mihaylo
Chief Executive Officer
602-345-7777
Smihaylo@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598884/CORRECTING-AND-REPLACING-Crexendo-Inc-to-Issue-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-on-August-10-2020-at-430-pm-EST

Disclaimer

Crexendo Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 21:00:01 UTC
